Vehicles in Video – Highly commended Personalised Video 2024

Vehicles in Video has now been highly commended at the used car awards for three consecutive years – scooping the title in the Personalised Video category once again.

The team told Car Dealer: ‘To receive this award for the third year running is a testament to all of the hard work and dedication from all of the team that they have been putting into the business.

‘We have come such a long way in such a short time. When you consider that only three years ago this business was started from my garden shed, it really is quite remarkable.

‘I can only thank every one of the team as well as our customers for getting us to this point.’

The business was founded by Danny Cooksey who was working in a car dealership and found personalised videos were taking so much time in his day.

The Edinburgh-based business was launched in 2020 to provide a collaborative video app for sales and service to use in tandem.

Cooksey commented: ‘The past year has seen VIV nominated for multiple awards, on top of our previous highly commended accolades at Car Dealer Power 2022 and 2023.

‘Milestones such as these nominations have helped us gain huge exposure within the industry with dealer groups, car supermarkets and independent dealerships of all sizes reaching out to experience the value of VIV.

‘The future of Vehicles in Video is bright with increasing staff volume and planned continuous development of our Sales App.

‘We can only see 2023 being a massive success with a lot to come,’ he added.