Vertu Motors’ appetite for partnerships strengthened with Rick Stein Restaurants deal

Vertu Motors is merging luxury transportation with fine dining after agreeing a partnership with Rick Stein Restaurants.

The car dealer group is supplying a new Defender 110 for diners at the TV chef’s iconic Seafood Restaurant in Padstow.

The branded vehicle will ferry people staying at Stein’s hotel in Padstow as well as the group’s nearby self-catering accommodation and shepherd huts.

It follows Vertu’s acquisition of 28 franchised sales outlets from Helston Garages Group last December, which included three Jaguar and four Land Rover sites.

Vertu will enjoy marketing and corporate initiatives, including an appearance by Rick Stein Group chef director Jack Stein on the Vertu Motors stand at the Royal Cornwall Show 2024.

Robert Forrester, chief executive of Vertu Motors, said: ‘This collaboration with Rick Stein Restaurants signifies our commitment to the communities we work in and their local businesses.

‘There is a strong synergy between the Rick Stein Group’s culinary artistry and our commitment to automotive excellence and outstanding service.

‘The Seafood Restaurant is already an exceptional establishment in Padstow, to which we hope this Defender will only bolster their operation and enhance customers’ experience from the open road to the dining table.’

It expands on Vertu’s sponsorship deals in the south-west of England, such as its support of Plymouth Argyle FC, the Exeter Chiefs rugby club, and Somerset’s cricket club.

Peter Kingwell, head of business at Jaguar Land Rover Truro, said: ‘We are excited to be a part of this unique collaboration, combining the rugged sophistication of the Land Rover Defender with the culinary excellence of Rick Stein Restaurants.

‘It’s a perfect match that reflects the best of British craftsmanship, both on and off the road.’

Charlie Stein, director of the Rick Stein Group, which operates The Seafood Restaurant, said: ‘Throughout our business, we aim to provide the highest quality and experiences, whether that is the freshest seafood for our restaurant customers or the best night’s sleep at our accommodation.

‘This partnership with Vertu Motors brings those superior standards together, allowing us to provide luxury transport for our customers between venues in a beautiful Land Rover Defender – a vehicle which is as iconically British as our award-winning fish and chips.’

Earlier this month, Vertu Motors also completed the acquisition of Rowes Garage, including showrooms in Plymouth, Plymstock and Truro, taking the number of dealerships operated by the group in the south-west to 34.

Jack Stein is pictured at the top of the story on the left with Peter Kingwell at Jaguar Land Rover Truro