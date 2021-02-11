Vertu Motors has announced that it is moving its Kia dealership to run alongside the VW approved used and authorised repair in Nottingham.

The dealer group purchased the Kia site from Sandicliffe in October 2020 and runs two Volkswagen sites in the city – Vertu Volkswagen Nottingham North and South.

The Kia dealership will now move to the Nottingham North location of Mansfield Road in Daybrook.

In a statement the group explained that the existing Volkswagen new car operation will move to the Nottingham South location.

However, by keeping the additional Volkswagen Authorised Repairer status and used car sales department, it says it will continue to offer existing customers the full service and repair requirements.

Robert Forrester, chief executive of Vertu Motors plc, said: ‘As a company that is continually growing and evaluating its portfolio, we believe we can further develop the Kia franchise in Nottingham through these changes.

‘Kia in the UK has demonstrated over the last decade what huge potential it has, and we can create a franchise leading facility at the current Nottingham North site once the redevelopment is complete.

‘Our successful partnership with Volkswagen in Nottingham and the region will continue with our large Nottingham South dealership being the destination for Volkswagen new car sales in the City.’