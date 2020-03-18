Vertu ploughs £5m into Reading Mercedes-Benz dealership

VERTU Motors has invested £5m in its Mercedes-Benz dealership in Reading.

The dealership’s showroom capacity has been increased to 14 cars and the workshop extended as well, with the service reception designed and refurbished to the latest Mercedes-Benz corporate standards.

In addition, the Richfield Avenue site now has a three-lane undercover vehicle drop-off area so customers can have a valet-parking-style ‘drive-through’ experience when dropping off cars for a service.

Minor cosmetic repairs are also being offered, as is more parking. while an improved used car display will open in the next couple of months.

Mark Gibbings, market area director for Vertu Mercedes-Benz, said: ‘Vertu Motors has invested a huge amount of money in this project and it demonstrates a fantastic amount of confidence in our colleagues, the Reading area and our customers.

‘The new dealership is a one-stop shop for all of our customers’ needs, and they can be assured they will receive the excellent customer service they are used to, in superb surroundings with fantastic facilities.’

