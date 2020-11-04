Volkswagen has revealed its new Golf R hot hatchback.

The R will resume its position at the top of the Golf tree and this time around it packs more power and receives a new ‘drift mode’.

The 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine now makes 316bhp – almost 20bhp more that the old model. It can accelerate to 60mph in 4.5 seconds and has a top speed of 155mph.

The R gets a specific body kit, high-gloss black elements, and an illuminated bar above the grille.

Equipment includes 18-inch alloy wheels, matt chrome mirror housings, blue brake callipers, and lowered ride height. Buyers can choose to have 19-inch wheels with two different finishes or semi-slick track tyres.

Inside, there’s a 10-inch infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, sports seats, leather steering wheel and carbon-look panels.

The all-wheel-drive system can distribute the torque between the axles to give the most grip and make the car more agile. The selectable drive settings now include a new ‘Drift Mode’ which can send 316bhp to the rear wheels.

As well as dropping the ride height by 20mm, the suspension system has been updated to be stiffer than before, while the driving dynamics software has also been improved.

The new Volkswagen Golf R will be available to order in Europe from November 5.