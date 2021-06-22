Volvo opens XC40 Recharge online sales and subscriptions

Volvo’s electric XC40 Recharge is now available to order online, with buyers able to choose between buying the car outright or via two subscription packages.

The XC40 Recharge is available from £49,950 and comes with a host of standard equipment including a full Android-powered infotainment system, LED headlights and parking sensors.

It’s available to purchase via Volvo’s website, following the firm’s pledge to sell its electric cars entirely online.

However, Volvo believes that rather than purchasing the car outright, 95 per cent of retail customers will opt for one of the Swedish firm’s ‘Care by Volvo’ subscription packages.

The first – called Care by Volvo Fixed – is available from £619 a month on a three-year term with no deposit or sign-up fee required.

The second option – titled Care by Volvo Flexible – costs £769 a month but offers buyers an open-ended way of running a car, placing them on a rolling three-month contract after an initial 30-day trial period with no notice requirement. Once those 30 days are up, drivers can end their subscription or change cars with three months’ notice.

The monthly payment also covers servicing, wear-and-tear maintenance, tax, replacement tyres and roadside assistance cover. Drivers can even bundle insurance into the monthly payments.

Business users will also be able to take advantage of the XC40’s one per cent benefit-in-kind company car tax rate, which will see even a higher-rate taxpayer charged just £16.63 a month in tax.

Using two electric motors and a 78kWh battery, the XC40 Recharge can return a range of up to 259 miles and 0-60mph in 4.7 seconds.

Thanks to rapid charging capability, a zero to 80 per cent charge can take as little as 40 minutes, while a full overnight charge at a home charge can be completed in around eight hours.

