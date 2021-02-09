Exeter-based dealer group Vospers is trialling a new virtual reality Abarth test drive.

The trial is aimed at potential customers keen to test drive a new Abarth model but can’t due to lockdown restrictions.

If successful, Abarth says the trial will be rolled out to the rest of its dealer network.

Prospective buyers receive an Abarth-branded crate at their home from one of the dealer’s Abarth experts.

Inside the crate, there’s a VR headset pre-loaded with the ‘test drive’ footage and a pair of Bose headphones to allow customers to hear the ‘growl’ of the car’s exhaust, according to Abarth.

Along with the headset and headphones, a Bluetooth speaker, an Abarth cap and a model range brochure are thrown in too.

The virtual test drive features the new Abarth 595 Scorpioneoro presented by automotive influencer Stef Villaverde, and takes in roads around Great Orme, Llyn Ogwen and Black Rock Sands.

The new model, limited to 2,000 models worldwide, pays homage to the A112 Abarth ‘Gold Ring’, better known to fans as the A112 Abarth ‘Targa Oro’.

Arnaud Leclerc, managing director Fiat Chrysler Automobiles UK, said: ‘We are delighted to be able to offer this innovative test drive approach to our customers and Abarth fans.

‘This VR experience allows customers to enjoy the thrill of driving a 595, but from the safety of their own homes.’