British luxury brand Bentley is set to be moved under the guidance of Audi and away from being a subsidiary of Porsche, according to reports.

German trade publication Automobilwoche says the Volkswagen Group is planning for its Audi to oversee Bentley, with VW believing this is the best way of improving economies of scale and maximising the British brand’s potential

Currently, Bentley is overseen by head of Porsche Oliver Blume, but will next year move to Audi if the report is true. Automobilwoche cites synergies, such as Audi technology being used in future Bentley models including its SUVs.

The publication also says that the next Bentley Continental GT and Flying Spur could sit on the VW Group’s Premium Platform Electric (PPE), which underpins the Porsche Taycan and upcoming Audi e-tron GT.

Volkswagen has declined to comment on the report, as well as recent rumours that it’s looking to sell off its smaller brands, including Lamborghini, Ducati and Bugatti – the latter reportedly being eyed up by Croatian EV manufacturer Rimac, which Porsche already holds stakes in.