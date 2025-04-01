Wayne Griffiths resigns as CEO of Seat and Cupra in order to ‘pursue new challenges’

Seat and Cupra are on the lookout for a new CEO after Wayne Griffiths announced his departure after more than four years at the helm.

Griffiths stepped down at his own request and officially departed his role yesterday (March 31) in order to ‘pursue new challenges’.

He will be succeeded in the interim by Markus Haupt, executive vice-president of production & logistics of Seat, with a full-time successor to be announced at a later date.

It is currently unclear whether Griffiths has another job lined up with a rival manufacturer but his departure brings the curtain down on a successful stint at Seat and Cupra, having first joined in October 2020.

During his time in the hot seat, the 59-year-old oversaw a dramatic period of revitalisation at Cupra, with the brand introducing a fleet of new models including the company’s first electric model – the Born.

He was also responsible for Shortly after launching the Terramar and Tavascan, which have both since gone on sale in the UK.

As part of the wider Volkswagen Group, both Cupra and Seat have been able to take advantage of the technology used in its parent company’s cars and Cupra is now one of the fastest-growing car companies in Europe.

Griffiths has worked throughout many of the Volkswagen Group brands throughout his illustrious career, having spent a period at Audi before being appointed Seat S.A.’s executive vice-president for sales and marketing in 2016.

Confirming the departure, Thomas Schäfer, Volkswagen AG, core marque group & CEO of the Volkswagen Marque and chairman of the supervisory board of Seat and Cupra, said: ‘Wayne Griffiths has done a great job in building the Cupra brand and restructuring the company.

‘His understanding of the brand is remarkable. He is, in the best sense, a true car guy.

‘We thank him for his excellent contribution and wish him all the best for the future.’