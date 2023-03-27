Wessex Garages unveils all-new Nissan  showroom in Gloucestershire

Wessex Garages has re-opened its Nissan dealership in Gloucester following six months of extensive restoration work.

The West Country dealer group has poured a ‘significant’ investment into the site, making it among the most modern in its network.

On the outside, the Mercia Road showroom now features Nissan’s the updated visuals, including the brand’s new two-dimensional logo.

The fresh new look is all part of the ‘reimagined Nissan retail experience’ which aims to ensure dealerships show a ‘continuous commitment to innovation’ with a ‘customer-centric approach’.

As well as looking smart on the outside, Wessex Garages Nissan Gloucester has undergone a substantial makeover inside – to the delight of staff and customers alike.

Chris Wiseman, managing director of Wessex Garages, said: ‘I am delighted that we have completed this project and I’m equally delighted to have created an amazing facility for our brands, colleagues and customers to enjoy.

‘I would like to thank everyone involved in the refurbishment and we look forward to welcoming our customers back after almost six months of building work.

‘These new showrooms perfectly complement our recently completed aftersales facility in Gloucester, and are part of a series of facility upgrades and exciting plans across our sites during 2023.’

As part of the project to upgrade the premises, a neighbouring Kia dealership has also been revamped – and a special launch event was held to celebrate the opening of both new showrooms recently.

Following the completion of the work, Wessex Garages Nissan Gloucester will now be offering complimentary refreshments to customers as part of an enhanced consumer experience.