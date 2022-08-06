Western Nissan Straiton given new visual identity following £300,000 refurbishment

A Nissan dealership in Edinburgh has been transformed into an all-new ultra-modern facility after undergoing a £300,000 refurbishment.

Western Nissan Straiton has been given Nissan’s new visual identity involving updated branding plus refreshed fixtures and fittings.

The investment in the premises is said to have made a huge difference and already led to plenty of positive feedback from staff and customers.

It comes after Eastern Western Motor Group acquired the site from Alex F Noble & Son a year ago.

Nissan’s updated visuals include a new logo, which the manufacturer says signifies its continuous evolution towards becoming an innovative mobility brand of the future.

The Swinton Place dealership has also undergone a major makeover inside aimed at making visitors browsing the range feel welcome while they enjoy complimentary refreshments.

General manager Neil Johnson said: ‘Our dealership is situated on a busy main road, just off the Edinburgh city bypass and next to a popular retail park.

‘It’s the perfect location and gives us a strong presence in the local area.

‘The new Nissan corporate identity looks fantastic – it’s modern yet inviting. Feedback from our staff and customers has been excellent.

‘We’ve been very busy looking after our valued customers and we thank them for their patience and support whilst the works have been ongoing.’

Grant Richards, national network development manager at Nissan Motor GB, added: ‘We are delighted that Western Nissan Straiton has adopted our new corporate identity and send the team there every good wish for the future.

‘I’d like to congratulate Neil Johnson and the whole Straiton team for a terrific first year of being part of the Western family, and we look forward to continued growth ahead.’