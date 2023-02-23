What Car? finds new vehicle discounts of more than 16 per cent ahead of next month’s plate-change

Dealers are offering discounts of more than 16 per cent on new cars as they look to shift stock ahead of next month’s plate-change, it has been revealed.

Mystery shopping conducted by What Car? found that bargains are still out there amidst rising energy prices and the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

There are significant savings to be made on a range of new factory order models, including a number of EVs.

The Volkswagen Arteon 1.5 TSI R Line Fastback tops the savings, with a cash discount of 16.7 per cent, or £6332 from retailers.

Meanwhile, the while the ever-popular Nissan Qashqai 1.3 DiG-T Acenta Premium can be had with a 14.3 saving, equating to £4,120.

The biggest offering the firm found on an EV was for the Nissan Leaf 110kW Acenta 39kWh, which is currently being offered with a 13.2 per cent saving, or £3,815.

The average cash discount across all makes and models ahead of the plate-change is four per cent, or £1,875 per car, What Car? found.

Reacting to the findings, What Car? editor Steve Huntingford said: ‘The March plate-change is typically the busiest time for the industry, and even with high energy costs for manufacturers, it’s clear there are some great offers to be had on popular new models.

‘After months of limited discounts in the face of short supply, it’s great to see a buyer’s market returning.

‘What Car?’s Target Price team constantly mystery shops the market to keep track of the latest discounts and highlight them to Britain’s car buyers.’

As well as those buying a new car outright, there are also offers available on certain models purchased via PCP finance. can end up costing buyers

Among these was the Fiat 500 1.0 Mild Hybrid, offered with 7.3 per cent off the list price, thanks to a £2,900 deposit contribution from dealers.

Also, the Ford Ecosport 1.0 Ecoboost 125 Titanium is available with a 4.8 per cent saving over the list price, thanks to a £1250 deposit contribution.

Which models come with the biggest discounts?

5. Peugeot 508

Edition: 1.2 Puretech GT Fastback EAT8

On the road: £34,395

Target price: £30,392

Discount: 12%

Cash saving: £4,003

4. Suzuki Vitara

Edition: 1.4 Boosterjet 48V Hybrid SZ-T

On the road: £24,249

Target price: £21,146

Discount: 13.2%

Cash saving: £3,103

3. Nissan Leaf

Edition: 110kW Acenta 39kWh

On the road: £28,995

Target price: £25,180

Discount: 13.2%

Cash saving: £3,815

2. Nissan Qashqai

On the road: £29,005

Target price: £24,885

Discount: 14.3%

Cash saving: £4,120

1. Volkswagen Arteon

Edition: 1.5 TSI R Line Fastback

On the road: £38,820

Target price: £32,488

Discount: 16.7%

Cash saving: £6,332

