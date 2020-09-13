What’s going on in the US car market, why the government needs to help the car industry, experiencing life on a used car supermarket shop floor and laughs with an industry characters – it was a packed schedule of Car Dealer Live shows this week.

Every week the Car Dealer team speak to a range of interesting guests on Car Dealer Live, and this week was no exception.

On the shows this week we had Cliff Banks, Steve Nash and Jamie Caple plus we filmed a special show at Big Motoring World.

If you want to take part in Car Dealer Live then email us. All shows start at midday on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Here’s what you might have missed this week…

Monday – The US car market in 2020

We started the week by looking across the pond. Automotive journalist Cliff Banks is an industry speaker and knows the US car market inside out. On the show he chatted with James Baggott about new and used car sales and the remarkable parallels with the UK market.

Wednesday – The IMI’s Steve Nash

Industry veteran Steve Nash was on the show on Wednesday. In a fascinating interview, Nash spoke about the shockwaves coronavrius has sent through the motor industry, how not enough people are joining the sector through apprenticeships, and how the government should be doing more to support the motor trade. Nash, who’s also charity Ben’s chairman, chats to James Batchelor in this candid interview.

Thursday – On the shop floor at Big Motoring World

On Thursday we published one of our special videos where we leave the confines of home working and get out and see the motor trade. James Baggott visited Big Motoring World’s impressive Enfield site and witnessed first hand the great used car buying spree.

Friday – Car Quay’s Jamie Caple

Car Quay owner Jamie Caple, appeared on the show on Friday. A Car Dealer Live favourite among viewers, Caple spoke candidly and humorously about current trading in the used car market, what dealers are frustrated about at the moment and why dealers should be entering the Used Car Awards 2020.