Evans Halshaw and Stratstone partners with GardX Protect to launch award-winning products

Following an extensive tender process, Evans Halshaw and Stratstone have appointed GardX Protect in an exciting new partnership.

It will see the launch of GardX multi award-winning GX2 (Graphene) and CX2 (Ceramic) Paint and Interior Protection across the company’s entire UK dealer network.

Dylan Haskell, group chief revenue officer, GardX, said: ‘We are absolutely thrilled to be partnering with Evans Halshaw & Stratstone across their entire network. This is a fantastic endorsement of our ability to deliver tangible benefits at scale across one of the largest multi-brand dealer groups in the world.

‘In consolidating partners and driving economies of scale, we have been able to create a commercially compelling solution, delivering additional profit opportunities and value-add for Evans Halshaw and Stratstone.

‘We are extremely confident that our industry-leading products, world-class client development teams, digital enablement solutions and proven results will contribute to a successful and profitable partnership.’

David Padilla, group head of F&I, Evans Halshaw and Stratstone, commented: ‘We are very pleased to be extending our partnership with GardX for our paint and interior protection.

‘The GardX proposition is renowned across the industry and with their latest market-leading innovations it aligns exceptionally well with our mission of offering our customers superior products and services.

‘As a large multi-brand group, we need a partner that has proven experience, expertise and results that can support our requirements.

‘We are very excited to see the success of this programme and offer our customers the very best when it comes to paint and interior protection.’