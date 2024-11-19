Out now: Issue 201 features Ford’s new Capri, Used Car Awards shortlist and much more!

Log in

Time 8:08 am, November 19, 2024

The new edition of Car Dealer Magazine is out – and it’s completely free of charge to read.

Here’s a taste of what’s inside…

Used Car Awards – the shortlist

The used car industry’s must-attend awards night is less than a week away, so why not check out the firms and individuals that are up for a gong this year.

James’s Views On The News

Car Dealer editor-in-chief James Baggott publishes a weekly briefing for time-poor industry executives in which he gives his thoughts on the hottest stories.

To get the newsletter, you simply need to be a subscriber on Substack – click on this link to find out how. Meanwhile, we present some of his latest opinions in the new edition of the magazine.

Reviewed – Ford’s new Capri

Easily one of the most controversial new cars to have launched this purely because of its name, the Car Dealer team has got behind the wheel of the Ford Capru for the first time and delivered its verdict.

Cool stuff

With Christmas hoving into view, our guide to the latest gadgets to have hit the market might give you some gift ideas.

Round-ups

This month’s News Digest brings you three pages crammed with summaries of some of the biggest stories from across the automotive industry. To read them in full, just click on the boxes!

In addition, we take a look at what car manufacturers have been up to recently.

Also inside…

We have the latest news in the world of finance, highlights from our Car Dealer Live videos and Podcasts, and updates on our fleet of long-termer.

This is just a taste of what’s in issue 200 of Car Dealer – which you can read and download for free via Issuu.

How to read and download the magazine

The easiest way to access it all is by clicking on the digital magazine below.

