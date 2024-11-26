Who won what at the 2024 Car Dealer Used Car Awards? Here’s the full rundown

The cream of the UK’s used car industry descended on The Brewery in London last night for the thrilling finale of what has been months of intense activity.

Hundreds of votes were cast and then a rigorous judging process took place to whittle down all the nominees to the shortlisted hopefuls clamouring to take home one or more of our coveted trophies.

The glittering event, sponsored by Black Horse and hosted by TV’s Mr Wheeler Dealer Mike Brewer, is the highlight of the UK used car calendar and, as such, everyone dressed to impress.

Things kicked off in style with a drinks reception, hosted by the newly rebranded Motors, which provided the post-awards fun casino as well.

A raffle in aid of automotive charity Ben was also held, with those taking part given the chance to win:

£100 Amazon gift voucher, donated G3 Vehicle Auctions

Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee machine with coffee pods and a display drawer, thanks to Warrantywise

A collection of premium Autoglym products worth more than £200

products worth more than £200 A place at the RAC Dealer Network Annual golf day at Carden Park

Annual golf day at Carden Park Two passes to Silverstone Festival 2025, thanks to Mike Brewer

£100 voucher towards any package holiday, cruise or tour from Road Trip Club

The total raised will be announced in due course.

Earlier in the evening, Brewer hailed the way the motor trade has changed over the year to become more diverse than ever before.

He told attendees: ‘The motor trade is becoming more diverse every single year I stand up here and, running a used car business like I do with my wife and daughter, it makes me smile every time to see this industry slowly changing its ways.

‘I love this event because we celebrate everyone, and our awards can be won by people from all walks of the industry – from the smallest dealerships to the largest.

‘Tonight we’ll be celebrating them all.’

After the event, Car Dealer editor-in-chief James Baggott said: ‘Tonight, we celebrated another remarkable year for the used car industry at the Car Dealer Used Car Awards.

‘This event is not just about recognising the best in the business; it’s about showcasing the dedication, innovation, and passion that make this industry thrive. From independent dealers to large groups, the commitment to excellence and the ability to adapt in challenging times continue to amaze me.

‘It’s a privilege to honour the hard work that goes into delivering outstanding customer service, building trust, and helping customers drive away with vehicles that meet their needs and dreams. ‘These awards remind us of the vital role the used car market plays in the broader automotive landscape and the economy as a whole. ‘Congratulations to all the winners, nominees, and everyone who makes this industry what it is—here’s to another successful year ahead!’ The winners and highly commendeds Winner: Estelle Miller, EV Experts Highly commended: Scott Sibley, Redgate Lodge & Joe Betty, Berrow Motors Winner: Snows Accident Repair Centre Highly commended: Greg Mitchell Motors & Carite Service Centre

Winner: Drive Green

Highly commended: EV Experts & Luscombe Leeds

Winner: Berrow Motors

Highly commended: Saltmarine Cars & Alexanders Prestige

Winner: Acklam Cars

Highly commended: Berrow Motors & Prestige Diesels & Sports

Winner: MB Motors Ballymena

Highly commended: Richlee Motor Company & FOW Car Supermarket

Winner: Carsa

Highly commended: Frosts Cars & Norwich Car Store

Winner: Alexanders Prestige

Highly commended: Romans International & Targa Florio Cars

Winner: Craig Vladimirovs, Car Quay

Highly commended: Mark Gothard, Rangebrook & Joanna Smith, Wink Cars

Winner: Patricia McMahon, Saltmarine Cars

Highly commended: Oliver Sutherland, Sutherland Automotive & Louis Gaskin, Snows Peugeot Portsmouth

Winner: Redgate Lodge

Highly commended: Alexanders Prestige & Prestige Diesels & Sports

Winner: Greg Mitchell Motors

Highly commended: MB Motors Ballymena & LM Motor Company

Winner: Affordable Prestige Cars

Highly commended: Arena Cars Ltd & Mercland

Winner: Vanstar

Highly commended: Anchor Vans & Beechwood Autos

Winner: Hilton Car Supermarket

Highly commended: Carbase & TrustFord

Used Small Car: Vauxhall Corsa

Used Mid-Sized Car: Nissan Qashqai

Used Luxury Car: Land Rover Defender

Used Performance Car: Audi RS4

Used AFV: Toyota Yaris

Used Commercial Vehicle: Ford Transit Custom

Used Car of the Year: Nissan Qashqai

Winner: Skoda

Highly commended: Hyundai & Kia

Winner: Norwich Car Store

Highly commended: Nolan Cars & Strenue

Winner: Carbase

Highly commended: Carsa & Hilton Car Supermarket

Winner: Small Cars Direct

Highly commended: Prestige Diesels & Sports & Crompton Way Motors

Winner: ASK Motors

Highly commended: Alyn Brewis &RS Car Sales

Winner: Auto Sportiva

Highly commended: Browns Car Company & Infinity Motors

Winner: Greenhous

Highly commended: Snows Motor Group and & TrustFord

Winner: Dale Wyatt, director of Suzuki UK and Ireland

Winner: Paul Jaconelli, Romans International