Who won what at the 2024 Car Dealer Used Car Awards? Here’s the full rundown

The cream of the UK’s used car industry descended on The Brewery in London last night for the thrilling finale of what has been months of intense activity.
Hundreds of votes were cast and then a rigorous judging process took place to whittle down all the nominees to the shortlisted hopefuls clamouring to take home one or more of our coveted trophies.
The glittering event, sponsored by Black Horse and hosted by TV’s Mr Wheeler Dealer Mike Brewer, is the highlight of the UK used car calendar and, as such, everyone dressed to impress.
Things kicked off in style with a drinks reception, hosted by the newly rebranded Motors, which provided the post-awards fun casino as well.
A raffle in aid of automotive charity Ben was also held, with those taking part given the chance to win:
- £100 Amazon gift voucher, donated G3 Vehicle Auctions
- Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee machine with coffee pods and a display drawer, thanks to Warrantywise
- A collection of premium Autoglym products worth more than £200
- A place at the RAC Dealer Network Annual golf day at Carden Park
- Two passes to Silverstone Festival 2025, thanks to Mike Brewer
- £100 voucher towards any package holiday, cruise or tour from Road Trip Club
The total raised will be announced in due course.
Earlier in the evening, Brewer hailed the way the motor trade has changed over the year to become more diverse than ever before.
He told attendees: ‘The motor trade is becoming more diverse every single year I stand up here and, running a used car business like I do with my wife and daughter, it makes me smile every time to see this industry slowly changing its ways.
‘I love this event because we celebrate everyone, and our awards can be won by people from all walks of the industry – from the smallest dealerships to the largest.
‘Tonight we’ll be celebrating them all.’
After the event, Car Dealer editor-in-chief James Baggott said: ‘Tonight, we celebrated another remarkable year for the used car industry at the Car Dealer Used Car Awards.
‘This event is not just about recognising the best in the business; it’s about showcasing the dedication, innovation, and passion that make this industry thrive. From independent dealers to large groups, the commitment to excellence and the ability to adapt in challenging times continue to amaze me.
Winner: Drive Green
Highly commended: EV Experts & Luscombe Leeds
Winner: Berrow Motors
Highly commended: Saltmarine Cars & Alexanders Prestige
Winner: Acklam Cars
Highly commended: Berrow Motors & Prestige Diesels & Sports
Winner: MB Motors Ballymena
Highly commended: Richlee Motor Company & FOW Car Supermarket
Winner: Carsa
Highly commended: Frosts Cars & Norwich Car Store
Winner: Alexanders Prestige
Highly commended: Romans International & Targa Florio Cars
Winner: Craig Vladimirovs, Car Quay
Highly commended: Mark Gothard, Rangebrook & Joanna Smith, Wink Cars
Winner: Patricia McMahon, Saltmarine Cars
Highly commended: Oliver Sutherland, Sutherland Automotive & Louis Gaskin, Snows Peugeot Portsmouth
Winner: Redgate Lodge
Highly commended: Alexanders Prestige & Prestige Diesels & Sports
Winner: Greg Mitchell Motors
Highly commended: MB Motors Ballymena & LM Motor Company
Winner: Affordable Prestige Cars
Highly commended: Arena Cars Ltd & Mercland
Winner: Vanstar
Highly commended: Anchor Vans & Beechwood Autos
Winner: Hilton Car Supermarket
Highly commended: Carbase & TrustFord
Used Small Car: Vauxhall Corsa
Used Mid-Sized Car: Nissan Qashqai
Used Luxury Car: Land Rover Defender
Used Performance Car: Audi RS4
Used AFV: Toyota Yaris
Used Commercial Vehicle: Ford Transit Custom
Used Car of the Year: Nissan Qashqai
Winner: Skoda
Highly commended: Hyundai & Kia
Winner: Norwich Car Store
Highly commended: Nolan Cars & Strenue
Winner: Carbase
Highly commended: Carsa & Hilton Car Supermarket
Winner: Small Cars Direct
Highly commended: Prestige Diesels & Sports & Crompton Way Motors
Winner: ASK Motors
Highly commended: Alyn Brewis &RS Car Sales
Winner: Auto Sportiva
Highly commended: Browns Car Company & Infinity Motors
Winner: Greenhous
Highly commended: Snows Motor Group and & TrustFord
Winner: Dale Wyatt, director of Suzuki UK and Ireland
Winner: Paul Jaconelli, Romans International