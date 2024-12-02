Passenger suffers ‘life-threatening’ injuries after Audi ploughs into car dealership

A passenger who was involved in a dramatic crash at a car dealership in Scunthorpe is today battling life-threatening injuries.

Police say that a grey Audi was involved in a collision with the showroom at Drayton Motors at around 10pm on Thursday night (Nov 28).

The passenger in the vehicle suffered ‘serious injuries’ which police have today (Dec 2) described as ‘life-threatening’.

Two other riders in the car received treatment for injuries which are not being treated as serious.

Meanwhile, the 19-year-old driver of the Audi has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving without a license, driving with no insurance, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, and driving whilst under the influence of drugs.

He was initially held in police custody before being released on bail over the weekend, pending further investigation.

The dealership, which represents Kia, suffered heavy damage with at least one window being smashed in the collision.

A spokesman for Humberside Police said: ‘A man has been arrested following reports of a single-vehicle road traffic collision on Mannaberg Way in Scunthorpe at around 10pm on Thursday, November 28.

‘It is reported that a grey Audi was travelling in the area of Normanby Road and Mannerberg Way, when the driver is believed to have lost control and collided with a commercial premises off the Mannerberg Way roundabout.

‘The passenger of the vehicle was treated in hospital for serious injuries which are thought to be life threatening at this time.

‘Two other passengers were also treated for injuries which are not thought to be serious at this time.

A 19-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving without a license, driving with no insurance, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, and driving whilst under the influence of drugs.

‘He has since been bailed pending further investigation.’

Officers are now asking with anyone with any information about the crash to contact 101, quoting crime reference 24*169679.