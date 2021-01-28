Wheeler Dealer star Mike Brewer is ready and raring to go as the countdown to the Used Car Awards begins.

Our 2020 annual event – cancelled in person due to Covid-19 restrictions and delayed by lockdowns – will be announced virtually and broadcast on Friday, February 5 at 6pm on this website.

Brewer, alongside Car Dealer editor-in-chief James Baggott, will be handing out 20 dealer awards as well as unveiling the winners of our used cars of the year.

The awards will be broadcast in a special video premiere as we hand over the gongs virtually for the first time.

Car Dealer revealed the Nominations List in December which saw all the firms mystery shopped. Judges then shortlisted the final five in each category.

Brewer said: ‘This year has been like no other we can remember in the car industry. Covid-19 has had a dramatic impact on car dealers, not knowing if they’re open or closed, and then dealing with huge demand for used cars.

‘Prices have gone crazy and dealers have had to adapt and react at lightning pace. It’s been a year many will want to forget, but our winners have truly shone in the most difficult of circumstances and we can’t wait to announce who has been recognised.’

Mike and James will reveal the winners and two highly commended places in each category in the special hour long show.

Mike will even be road testing the winners of our six car of the year categories and pulling the covers off our overall Used Car of the Year.

James added: ‘We’d all much rather be celebrating these awards together at The Brewery like we do normally but, just like the dealers, we’ve had to adapt and change the way we do things this year.

‘These digital awards will be just as much fun as the usual event – you’ll just be watching them at home.

‘We hope the nominated firms and the rest of the car industry can watch together virtually in the comfort of their own homes and enjoy some motor trade entertainment during lockdown.’

The awards to be presented during the special show include the following.

Dealer Awards

Dealers’ Dealer – sponsored by Dealer Auction

Service & Repair Outlet – sponsored by Handler Protect

Used Car Product – sponsored by Handler Protect

Social Media User – sponsored by Marketing Delivery SocialStock

Use of Video – sponsored by G3 Vehicle Auctions

Used Car Website – sponsored by CarGurus

Used Car Online Sales Experience – sponsored by Aston Barclay

Specialist Used Car Dealership – sponsored by Mann Island Finance

Used Car Sales Team – sponsored by CarGurus

Used Car Dealer Principal – sponsored by The WMS Group

Future Star Award – sponsored by Advantage Finance

Used Car Customer Care – sponsored by RAC Dealer Network

Used Car Supermarket – sponsored by City Auction Group

Newcomer Dealership – sponsored by Automotive Compliance

Used Car Dealership – Up To 50 Cars – sponsored by Black Horse

Used Car Dealership – 51 – 100 Cars – sponsored by Black Horse

Used Car Dealership – Over 100 Cars – sponsored by Black Horse

Used Car Dealership Group – sponsored by Motorway

Outstanding Achievement – sponsored by Trade2Trade

Lifetime Achievement – sponsored by Lawgistics

Manufacturer Awards