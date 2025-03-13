Vertu to open two new Volvo dealerships after £3.6m investment into south-west

Vertu Motors is opening two new Volvo dealerships in the south-west of England, including one in Plymouth, where it hasn’t had a dealer for 17 years.

The news comes as part of a bumper £3.6m investment into the pair of sites, which will also see Vertu’s existing Yeovil dealership relocated to a new location.

The developments come after the Car Dealer Top 100 firm acquired Rowes Garage Ltd and a number of Helston Garages Group dealerships in the region.

Vertu is opening its new Volvo Plymouth dealership at Oreston Road, Plymstock, while Volvo Yeovil is moving from its current temporary location to Lynx West Trading Estate.

Both sites will feature Volvo’s signature lounge area, with designer Scandinavian furniture. Customers will have the option to use lounge facilities while their car is serviced, with complimentary WiFi and private workspaces.

Both will also feature interior viewing areas, allowing customers to see activity in the workshops, which feature the latest Volvo Personal Service work bays.

The two dealerships will also have at least four new models in the showroom, plus Volvo Selekt Approved used cars and multiple electric charging points.

Nick Jones, Volvo franchise director at Vertu, said: ‘This is a significant investment and underlines the confidence and relationship we have with Volvo UK and also the market opportunity in the south-west.

‘We have put a lot of work into creating contemporary spaces where customers can feel relaxed and comfortable. We have also incorporated the latest eco-friendly technology to ensure we are being sustainable in all areas.’