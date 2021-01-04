Meet the finalists for the 2020 Used Car Awards!

These are the names that will go head to head for a winners place or one of two highly commended slots in each category of the Used Car Awards.

The shortlist has been created after an intense four-week period of mystery shopping where all of the companies on our Nominations List were subjected to rigorous testing.

You can view the full Shortlist below if you are a member of the Car Dealer website. Signing up takes a few seconds and requires you to share your name and email address. You can sign up here.

Our team of mystery shoppers enquired on cars remotely and, in some cases, in person to mark the dealerships vying for our top awards.

And now the judges have interrogated the results and created our Used Car Awards Shortlist of the best used car dealerships, personnel, products and cars in the UK.

The winners will be unveiled in a special online Used Car Awards ceremony hosted by Wheeler Dealer Mike Brewer and Car Dealer editor in chief James Baggott.

The ceremony will be broadcast on this website on Friday, February 5 at 6pm.

Mystery Shopping

Our lead mystery shopper said: ‘It’s very apparent how dealers have adapted their businesses to the many issues surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic.

‘From updated websites, more improved use of video and personal videos sent via email and WhatsApp, we’ve been very impressed with the personal service offered by the best dealers.

‘Despite the pandemic, car dealers are rising to the occasion to offer a personal service that in this remote, digitally-focussed world feels all the more personal.’

Our mystery shoppers praised many dealers for ‘going above and beyond’ to get personal messages to them – some within minutes of making an enquiry on a used car.

The original nominations list was created after assessing the huge number of entries for this year’s awards using Google and Auto Trader reviews, other online feedback, nomination citations, as well as the views of the judges.