Just a week to go to Car Dealer Live – bag your tickets today 

There’s just a week left to bag tickets to Car Dealer Live which takes place next Thursday (March 13) at the British Motor Museum.

Tickets to the event are selling out fast with a handful for dealers and suppliers to the industry available from the CarDealerLive.co.uk website.

Some 10% of all ticket sales are donated to Ben. Car Dealer’s events – including a raffle held every year at the Used Car Awards – have raised more than £16,000 for the charity in two years.

Car Dealer Live – sponsored by Auto Trader – will bring together all elements of the motor trade for a day of inspirational talks and research sessions.

All partners of the event – which include Motorway, Jato, Experian, Cox Automotive and Google – will deliver exclusive research carried out for the event on the day.

Headline interviews with Dr Andy Palmer, the former Nissan chief and Aston Martin CEO, John O’Hanlon the Waylands Automotive CEO, and Nicole Melillo Shaw, the managing director of Volvo Cars UK, will also take place.

There will also be plenty of opportunities for networking with other automotive industry professionals on the day and at a pre-event gathering. For those booking hotel rooms with their tickets, a social catch-up is planned with members of the Car Dealer team and other attendees to Car Dealer Live at the hotel the night before.

‘We’re incredibly excited about getting the motor trade together next week for a day of thought-provoking sessions,’ said James Baggott, editor in chief of Car Dealer.

‘We’ve worked really hard to put together a day that will provide valuable insight into trends and give dealers ideas to take away and implement into their businesses.

‘We’ve also made sure there is plenty of opportunities to catch up with colleagues as we know the day is as much about learning and listening as it is shaking the hands of your friends in the motor trade.’

Topics at the event include practical tips on how car dealers can really use AI in their dealerships. Motorway’s James Wilson will be delivering that session alongside Michael Bell, CEO of Available Car.

Cox Automotive will look at the opportunities for car dealers when it comes to EV sales, and Auto Trader will present its exclusive data on what it expects to see in 2025.

Google will also be looking at AI, presenting its latest research on what used car buyers want and give some practical tips on using its Vehicle Ads platform. While JATO will look at the threats and opportunities Chinese car manufacturers represent to the UK market.

Experian will be delving into data to look at how it can be used to boost car dealer businesses when it comes to what cars to sell, what customers they are attracting and what finance packages they are interested in.

Panel sessions with franchised and independent car dealers as well as manufacturer bosses from Stellantis and Renault will also feature during the day.

Tickets

Trading car dealers can book tickets for the event for £160, supplier tickets are £320. Some 10% of ticket sales will be donated to industry charity Ben.

A hotel package is also available which will include a stay at a four-star hotel, a short drive away from the venue, the night before.

Car Dealer will be hosting a social gathering in a dedicated area at the hotel the night before so attendees can network ahead of the main event.

It is essential you book the correct tickets. Non trading car dealers who book car dealer tickets will have their tickets cancelled.

For more information and a full programme of the day visit CarDealerLive.co.uk.