CDL Agenda: The power of data and how it can help dealers improve their bottom line

The power of data to help improve business decisions in your car dealership will be top of the agenda during a Car Dealer Live research session.

Event partner Experian will be delving into its expansive data sets to reveal highlights that can help car dealers sharpen their businesses.

David Kerry, director of data insight at the firm, will look at what the business is seeing across a broad range of topics – including EV uptake, which cars are selling and how finance is playing a role in sales in 2025.

Focussing on three topics – vehicles, consumers and finance – Kerry says he will aim to give attendees insight into how dealers can use data in all these areas to improve their processes.

Car Dealer Live – sponsored by Auto Trader – takes place on March 13 at the British Motor Museum, in Gaydon. Tickets are selling out fast for car dealers and suppliers and are available on the event website.

Kerry said: ‘I’m going to be talking about data in today’s ever changing automotive market. Data is critical in order to succeed and the automotive industry in 2025 is being shaped by accelerating EV adoption, evolving customer preferences and regional variations in terms of vehicle demand.

‘Dealers need very specific types of data that can be used together to be able to comprehensively bring compelling products to market. This include vehicle data: Which cars are selling? Where are they selling?

‘We’ll look at consumer data too. What do consumers really want from dealers?

‘And we’ll focus on finance data. How are consumers looking to fund their cars? Can they afford them? What are they likely to buy? And importantly, can they afford to repay them on time?

‘It’s going to be my intention to leave attendees with some new insights on these topics and what’s really happening in the market.’

Experian, as well as all partners of the event including headliners Auto Trader, Cox Automotive, JATO, Motorway, and Google, are all delivering exclusive research created for Car Dealer Live at the event.

There will also be panel sessions with franchised and independent car dealers as well as car manufacturer bosses.

Headline interviews with Dr Andy Palmer, the former Nissan chief and Aston Martin CEO, John O’Hanlon the Waylands Automotive CEO, and Nicole Melillo Shaw, the managing director of Volvo Cars UK, will also take place.

There will also be plenty of opportunity for networking with other automotive industry professionals.

Kerry added: ‘I’m excited for the whole lineup at Car Dealer Live. I think it’s going to be tackling some of the biggest issues that we’re facing in the industry right now, in particular, discussions on AI and data driven decision making which are of keen interest to me.

‘There’s a lot of uncertainty around electric vehicles and consumer adoption, so getting some expert insights on these will be invaluable.’

Topics at the event include practical tips on how car dealers can really use AI in their dealerships. Motorway’s James Wilson will be delivering that session alongside Michael Bell, CEO of Available Car.

Cox Automotive will look at the opportunities for car dealers when it comes to EV sales, and Auto Trader will present its exclusive data on what it expects to see in 2025.

Google will also be looking at AI, presenting its latest research on what used car buyers want and give some practical tips on using its Vehicle Ads platform. While JATO will look at the threats and opportunities Chinese car manufacturers represent to the UK market.

Trading car dealers can book tickets for the event for £160, supplier tickets are £320. Some 10% of ticket sales will be donated to industry charity Ben.

A hotel package is also available which will include a stay at a four-star hotel, a short drive away from the venue, the night before.

Car Dealer will be hosting a social gathering in a dedicated area at the hotel the night before so attendees can network ahead of the main event.

It is essential you book the correct tickets. Non trading car dealers who book car dealer tickets will have their tickets cancelled.

For more information and a full programme of the day visit CarDealerLive.co.uk.