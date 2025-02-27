CDL Agenda: The Chinese car makers are coming – who are the ones to watch?

Which are the Chinese car brands coming to the UK that dealers need to watch – and who will be the biggest casualties from their arrival?

Jato – Car Dealer Live partner and data expert – will be delving into this topic and more at our exclusive event for the motor trade on March 13.

Jato’s Paul Hilton and Chinese country manager Bo Yo will look at the progress Chinese car makers have made to date in the UK, the race to electrification and the Chinese brands to watch in their presentation.

Car Dealer Live – sponsored by Auto Trader – takes place on March 13 at the British Motor Museum, in Gaydon. Tickets are selling out fast for car dealers and suppliers and are available on the event website.

Speaking to Car Dealer, Yo said: ‘We’ve seen from our data, that the UK market appears more and more appealing to the Chinese brands.

‘Since 2021 there has been a very significant growth of Chinese vehicle exports to the UK market.

‘We will investigate what’s happening and how the Chinese car brands could disrupt the UK market.’

Jato will present a research paper titled Chinese Cars: An upcoming disruption in the UK car market and delve into the topic in detail and will take questions from the audience at the event.

‘Who are the main players? How have they performed over the last couple of years? And who will they gain market share from?’ asked Yo.

‘Based on our knowledge and expertise about the Chinese market and manufacturers, we will discuss the challenges and the opportunities this disruption presents for UK dealerships.’

Jato, as well as all partners of the event including headliners Auto Trader, Cox Automotive, Experian, Motorway, and Google, will deliver exclusive research created for Car Dealer Live at the event.

There will also be panel sessions with franchised and independent car dealers as well as car manufacturer bosses.

Headline interviews with Dr Andy Palmer, the former Nissan chief and Aston Martin CEO, John O’Hanlon the Waylands Automotive CEO, and Nicole Melillo Shaw, the managing director of Volvo Cars UK, will also take place.

Car Dealer Live is packed with exclusive sessions for the motor trade designed to give attendees thought-provoking and insightful research to take away and improve their businesses.

Topics at the event include practical tips on how car dealers can really use AI in their dealerships.

This week we revealed Motorway’s James Wilson will be delivering that session alongside Michael Bell, CEO of Available Car.

Cox Automotive will look at the opportunities for car dealers when it comes to EV sales, and Auto Trader will present its exclusive data on what it expects to see in 2025.

Google will also be looking at AI, presenting its latest research on what used car buyers want and give some practical tips on using its Vehicle Ads platform.

Tickets

Trading car dealers can book tickets for the event for £160, supplier tickets are £320. Some 10% of ticket sales will be donated to industry charity Ben.

A hotel package is also available which will include a stay at a four-star hotel, a short drive away from the venue, the night before.

Car Dealer will be hosting a social gathering in a dedicated area at the hotel the night before so attendees can network ahead of the main event.

It is essential you book the correct tickets. Non trading car dealers who book car dealer tickets will have their tickets cancelled.

For more information and a full programme of the day visit CarDealerLive.co.uk.