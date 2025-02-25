CDL Agenda: Practical tips and real world examples of how car dealers are using AI today

Practical tips on how car dealers can really use AI in their dealerships today will be on the agenda at Car Dealer Live in two weeks’ time.

Event partner Motorway’s COO James Wilson will be delivering a thought-provoking session on how the motor trade can deploy artificial intelligence to help across their businesses.

He will be joined by Michael Bell, CEO of Available Car, on stage to chat about how the car supermarket uses the technology.

Car Dealer Live – sponsored by Auto Trader – takes place on March 13 at the British Motor Museum, in Gaydon. Tickets are selling out fast for car dealers and suppliers and are available on the event website.

Wilson said: ‘We’re going to be talking about generative AI, and want to cut through the hype and get to the practical actions and applications of AI for car dealerships in the UK.

‘What are the ways in which dealerships in the UK can apply AI to make more money for their dealership, whether that’s increasing conversion or being more efficient?’

‘We’re going to talk about who’s using it, how they are using it and for those that are not using it yet, ask what is stopping them?’

Dr Andy Palmer, the former Nissan chief and Aston Martin CEO, John O’Hanlon the Waylands Automotive CEO, and Nicole Melillo Shaw, the managing director of Volvo Cars UK, will also take to the stage at the event for headline interviews.

Attendees will hear exclusive research from all event partners – including Auto Trader, Jato, Experian, Cox Automotive and Google. And there will be panel sessions with franchised and independent car dealers as well as car manufacturer bosses.

Wilson added: ‘In our session, we’re going to talk about the practical applications of AI that are being used by dealerships today, and the impact that’s having.

‘And we’re going to talk about how to start. So, if you’re not using AI, what are the practical steps to take to get going? And if you are using AI, how can you extend that to have even more impact?’

Car Dealer has been running its AI Car Dealership Project, the Clever Car Collection, for over a year now and has been experimenting with ways to use AI in a dealership.

In a weekly video series, we reveal how AI has been used by the business to help streamline processes. As well as coming up with the name and logo, it helps shortlist cars for sale, refines adverts and gives marketing ideas.

Car Dealer Live is packed with exclusive sessions for the motor trade designed to give attendees thought provoking and insightful research to take away and improve their businesses.

Wilson said: ‘Car Dealer Live is a fantastic opportunity to hear different perspectives from across the industry. I went last year and I really enjoyed it.

‘It’s also an opportunity to reconnect with people you know, and also meet new people across the industry. I’m really looking forward to it.’

Tickets

Trading car dealers can book tickets for the event for £160, supplier tickets are £320. Some 10% of ticket sales will be donated to industry charity Ben.

A hotel package is also available which will include a stay at a four-star hotel, a short drive away from the venue, the night before.

Car Dealer will be hosting a social gathering in a dedicated area at the hotel the night before so attendees can network ahead of the main event.

It is essential you book the correct tickets. Non trading car dealers who book car dealer tickets will have their tickets cancelled.

For more information and a full programme of the day visit CarDealerLive.co.uk.