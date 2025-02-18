Car Dealer Live: Google to reveal car buyer insights, AI ideas and how to make Vehicle Ads work for you

Google will once again take to the stage at Car Dealer Live 2025 to tackle three burning issues for car dealers and reveal exclusive insight.

Mohammad Lone, automotive strategist for Google in the UK, will be presenting at our special event about what car buyers really want in 2025.

Lone will also talk about how car dealers are using AI to their advantage right now and delve into more detail about its Vehicle Ads solution.

Car Dealer Live takes place on March 13 at the British Motor Museum, Gaydon, and tickets for trading car dealers and suppliers are available now.

In a video interview with Car Dealer (above), Lone said: ‘So, the three questions we want to address, given all of the buzz going around the automotive industry right now, is firstly, we want to touch upon, what car buyers really care about.

‘In 2025 we have a research piece called Gear Shift, and we’ll be sharing some insights from the latest version of that.

‘Secondly, AI is the buzzword of the decade, it seems, but often we find people mention it, but don’t really talk about what dealers can actually do with it. So we’ll be talking about how dealers and businesses in auto can leverage AI and the kind of tools that they can use to engage customers to sell better, and ultimately to boost their bottom line.

‘And then finally, we talked about it quite a bit at last year’s Car Dealer Live, the world of Vehicle Ads and this exciting new product on Google search.

‘We’ll be touching upon what’s driven success for dealers using Vehicle Ads over the last year, and how dealers can really go ahead this year and make the most of it.’

Vehicle Ads is the latest display advertising from Google which puts car dealer’s inventory right at the top of searches to encourage clicks through to their website.

Lone said he will be giving car dealers ‘practical tips’ they can take back to their businesses to implement based upon Google’s research that shows buyers now find the car buying process ‘more complicated’ than ever before.

He added: ‘So, for example, understanding how dealers can basically align their messaging, how they’re connecting with customers, how they’re presenting themselves online and offline to customers, based on a lot of the data that we’re seeing about customers finding the car buying journey more complex these days.’

Lone said he’ll also be talking about some of the ‘cool AI tools’ that dealers have been using to ‘improve efficiency’ and ‘improve their bottom line’.

Google will join Car Dealer Live headline partners Auto Trader, as well as Motorway, Cox Automotive, Jato and Experian at the event, all of whom will be delivering exclusive research.

Headline interviews with Dr Andy Palmer, former Aston Martin CEO, Nicole Melillo-Shaw, Volvo Car UK MD, and John O’Hanlon, CEO of Waylands Automotive will also feature during the packed day.

A special session with former Marshall Motor Group boss Daksh Gupta and Ben CEO Rachel Clift will discuss how those working in the motor trade can deal with the stress and pressures of the industry. And there will be panel sessions with independent and franchised car dealers, and car manufacturer bosses.

Tickets

Trading car dealers can book tickets for the event for £160, supplier tickets are £320. Some 10% of ticket sales will be donated to industry charity Ben.

A hotel package is also available which will include a stay at a four-star hotel, a short drive away from the venue, the night before.

Car Dealer will be hosting a social gathering in a dedicated area at the hotel the night before so attendees can network ahead of the main event.

It is essential you book the correct tickets. Non trading car dealers who book car dealer tickets will have their tickets cancelled.

For more information and a full programme of the day visit CarDealerLive.co.uk.