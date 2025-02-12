Exclusive data to help dealers make the most of 2025 to be revealed at Car Dealer Live

Auto Trader is set to share exclusive data at Car Dealer Live to help dealers make better informed decisions for their businesses.

The digital marketplace has promised to delve into what it expects to happen in the car industry in 2025 and share insights on how car dealers can navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead.

Catherine Faiers, Auto Trader COO, will take to the stage at our exclusive event for the motor trade at the British Motor Museum, Gaydon, on March 13.

Tickets are selling fast and this year there’s an option to book a hotel room the night before the event to join the Car Dealer team and other dealers for a social networking event.

Faiers said she enjoys Car Dealer Live because it gives suppliers the chance to really understand what is happening in the motor trade by hearing from retailers directly.

She said: ‘I am most excited about hearing from, as always, the retailers on the panels.

‘At Car Dealer Live you get brilliant, unedited, unfiltered, real opinions from some of the leading retailers in the industry.

‘They get right to the heart of the things that really matter for them, for their businesses, and that are going to shape the next year.’

Auto Trader is the headline partner for Car Dealer Live and will be delivering its own research session where it will share insights it has gleaned from its powerful data.

Faiers added: ‘I am going to be letting our data do the talking.

‘I feel like often my job at Car Dealer Live is to share the data, share some intelligence about what we’re seeing in the market and what we expect to happen in 2025 and then I feel like my job is also to then get out of the way a bit and let the retailers have the platform and do the talking.

‘They are the people living and breathing what is happening at the absolute forefront of our industry.

‘We’ll be sharing insights on electric vehicle supply, data driven decision making and the things that we think are really going to influence what is going to drive success in 2025.’

Faiers will be joined on stage by a car dealer to help analyse the data. Event partners include Motorway, Experian, Cox Automotive and Jato, all of whom will also host exclusive research sessions to help dealers.

The sessions are designed to give dealers practical advice and information they can take away and introduce into their business.

Sessions include a look at how AI can be used in showrooms and one on which Chinese car brands are set to really take off in the UK.

The packed schedule will also feature headline interviews with Dr Andy Palmer, former Aston Martin CEO, Nicole Melillo-Shaw, Volvo Car UK MD, and John O’Hanlon, CEO of Waylands Automotive.

Panel sessions with car manufacturer bosses as well as independent car dealers will also take place as well as a special session with Google.

Faiers said she believes Car Dealer Live stands out because it puts retailers at the heart of the event.

She added: ‘Of all the industry events, it really stands out because it puts the retailer right at the heart of the day.

‘It is all about them and providing an environment where we can share the best data and insights to really help them drive the best possible performance for their business.’

Tickets

Trading car dealers can book tickets for the event for £160, supplier tickets are £320. Some 10% of ticket sales will be donated to industry charity Ben.

A hotel package is also available which will include a stay at a four-star hotel, a short drive away from the venue, the night before.

Car Dealer will be hosting a social gathering in a dedicated area at the hotel the night before so attendees can network ahead of the main event.

It is essential you book the correct tickets. Non trading car dealers who book car dealer tickets will have their tickets cancelled.

For more information and a full programme of the day visit CarDealerLive.co.uk.