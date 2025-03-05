Log in

Cinch adds to network of physical used car dealerships as sporting stars visit new Derby showroom

  • Cinch opens new used car superstore in Derby
  • Site officially launched site last month with a visit from England cricketers
  • Group now runs a network of eight physical retail sites

Time 8:39 am, March 5, 2025

Used car dealer Cinch has added to its growing network of physical stores with the opening of a state-of-the-art new site in Derby.

Located in the Raynesway area of the city the new facility has the capacity to stock hundreds of used cars, ranging from small city cars to luxury SUVs.

The site was officially opened last month when several England cricketers, and Derby County footballers, visited the site to meet excited customers.

From the world of cricket, the likes of Jonny Bairstow, Christ Woakes, Josh Tongue and Olly Stone were all in attendance, while footballers included EFL stars Liam Thompson and Josh Vickers.

Cinch says that the new facility is now open for business seven days a week, offering customers a ‘faff-free experience’.

A spokesman for the firm said: ‘Enjoy a faff-free experience buying used cars in Derby at our store just off Raynesway.

‘With hundreds of our 6,000+ cars available to view, test drive and buy in person, come and chat to us about the type of car you want and how we can help.

‘As always, all our used cars in Derby come with a 14-day money back guarantee, and you can drive your car away from the store or choose delivery or collection if that suits you.

‘And whether you visit the store or not, our prices are fixed – no haggling, no faff.’

Cinch, which forms part of Constellation Automotive Group, began opening physical car dealerships last year, with the first coming at a former Cazoo site in Northampton.

As well as Derby, the firm now also operates retail centres in We’ve opened stores in Birmingham, Bristol, Corby, Gatwick, Maidstone and Manchester.

Main image © cinch

