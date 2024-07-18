Log in
News

Cinch launching used car dealerships across the UK with first one on former Cazoo site

  • Cinch announces omnichannel offering with launch of first physical showrooms
  • Dealerships will complement used car retailer’s online approach
  • Initial sites to be in Northampton, Birmingham, Bristol and Manchester

Time 11:08 am, July 18, 2024

Online used car retailer Cinch is to open four dealerships with more to follow, it announced today.

The first one will launch next week on a former Cazoo site in Northampton.

Others will follow in Birmingham, Bristol and Manchester this month and next, with more planned later this year.

Cinch, which is owned by Constellation Automotive Group and was established four years ago, is calling the dealerships Stores and says they’ll offer a wide range of hand-selected used cars from its stock of 5,000-plus vehicles.

It added that it has sold more 200,000 cars online to date.

Robert Bridge, Cinch’s chief customer officer, said: ‘We’re now in our fourth successful year of growth in our online business, so it’s the perfect time to deliver an omnichannel experience and open our first physical stores to reach even more UK car buyers with our faff-free approach.

‘Thousands of drivers across the UK have bought from us already using our fully online sales model.

‘Now we’re looking forward to meeting some of those existing customers in person and welcoming new customers through our doors for the first time.’

Customers will be able to test-drive cars, as well as get help and advice from each Store’s in-store team, and Cinch says in-store buyers will pay the same price as buyers at home.

Store visitors who want to buy a car will complete their purchase on Cinch’s website.

