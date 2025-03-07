Log in

‘Substantial change’ to ZEV mandate agreed to keep Nissan plant in Britain

  • Business secretary Jonathan Reynolds reveals a deal has been done to alter the ZEV mandate
  • He met with Nissan boss Makoto Uchida on Wednesday
  • Nissan has said it will not be able to continue manufacturering in Sunderland if the mandate continues in this form
  • Reynolds said ‘we’re totally committed to vehicles being made in the UK’

Time 4:47 pm, March 7, 2025

Reports have revealed the goverment has agreed to a ‘substantial’ change to its ZEV mandate following warnings from Nissan that it could leave the UK.

According to the Times, business secretary Jonathan Reynolds told the paper that a ‘substantial change of policy’ had been agreed following conversations with Nissan.

Reynolds didn’t disclose what the changes would be but said the goverment ‘will do everything we can to make sure Nissan has a secure long-term future in the UK’.

The business secretary met with Nissan in Tokyo and told CEO Makoto Uchida that ‘nothing is off the table’.

It’s unknown what happened in the meeting but newspaper also revealed last month that Nissan had written to the government requesting a two year break in the ZEV mandate where figures were monitored but fines weren’t imposed.

Reynolds added: ‘The whole government is absolutely of the view that you will not get to the progress around net zero and the energy transition that we want to see by closing down British jobs and British industry,’ reports the Times.

He said: ‘We’re absolutely committed to being ambitious on the environment and climate but we’re totally committed to vehicles being made in the UK.’

Currently the ZEV mandate requires that 28% of vehicles sold this year are electric-powered. This figure will increase until it reaches 80% in 2030.

Manufacturers face fines of £15,000 for every combustion engine car over the limit.

Rebecca Chaplin's avatar

Rebecca has been a motoring and business journalist since 2014, previously writing and presenting for titles such as the Press Association, Auto Express and Car Buyer.



