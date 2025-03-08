Renault Masters used van market: French brand’s LCV is named UK’s most reliable for 2024

The Renault Master is the UK’s most reliable used van, according to new data from Warranty Solutions Group (WSG).

The firm has been analysing its data from across 2024 to find the most reliable vehicles in each sector with light commercial vehicles (LCVs) the latest to come under the spotlight.

The firm took a sample of 1,000 repair claims it received throughout last year, only excluding models with less than 100 sales across its dealer network.

The group worked out many policies it sold for each used model against how many claims were made, to come up with an overall claim rate.

The lower the rate, the more reliable a van was throughout the year.

Coming out on top was Renault’s Master, which boasted an ‘exceptionally low’ claim rate of just 4.55%.

The impressive performance placed the Master well ahead of the likes of Vauxhall’s Combo (10.86%) and Movano (12.5%), as well as the Mercedes Sprinter (11.2%).

Among the surprise findings of the data was that Ford’s iconic Transit, failed to make the Top 5, with a score of 15.82% only enough to finish eighth.

When it came to price, the Master, which was first introduced in 2010, had an average claim value of £1,121.60. The cheapest model in the top 10 was the Sprinter, which cost an average of £636.48 to repair.

The top three most common warranty claims for the Master were starter motors / solenoids averaging £446.96, Adblue pumps (£1,210.45) and turbochargers (£1,372.67).

Most reliable used LCVs of 2024

1: Renault Master

Claim rate: 4.55%

Average claim value: £1,121.60

2: Vauxhall Combo

Claim rate: 10.86%

Average claim value: £719.84

3: Mercedes Sprinter

Claim rate: 11.20%

Average claim value: £636.48

4: Vauxhall Movano

Claim rate: 12.50%

Average claim value: £783.64

5: Peugeot Partner

Claim rate: 14.25%

Average claim value: £685.41

6: Citroen Berlingo

Claim rate: 15.15%

Average claim value: £544.37

7: Volkswagen Transporter

Claim rate: 15.82%

Average claim value: £675.89

8: Ford Transit

Claim rate: 15.82%

Average claim value: £584.21

9: Peugeot Boxer

Claim rate: 16.59%

Average claim value: £655.05

10: Vauxhall Vivaro

Claim rate: 17.33%

Average claim value: £782.82

Reacting to the findings, Mark Bobbins, head of commercial vehicle sales at WSG, said: ‘The Renault Master took the crown as the most reliable LCV in the UK, boasting an exceptionally low claim rate of just 4.55% – an outstanding achievement for the manufacturer.

‘For businesses that rely on LCVs—such as couriers, tradespeople, and service providers—vehicle downtime directly impacts revenue.

‘Reliable vans and pickups ensure seamless operations, reducing the risk of missed deliveries, project delays, or lost contracts.’

Elsewhere, the most expensive LCV claim to be paid out last year was £5,500 for a Renault Master gearbox.

‘Our findings highlight the real cost of breakdowns—not just in terms of parts and repairs, but also in vehicle downtime, lost productivity, and delivery disruption,’ Bobbins added.

‘Frequent breakdowns not only lead to costly repairs but also disrupt schedules, requiring businesses to rent replacement vehicles.

‘Reliability in the LCV market isn’t just about keeping vehicles on the road—it’s a key driver of business success. From cost savings to brand reputation, operational efficiency, and compliance, investing in dependable vehicles is a strategic decision that impacts the bottom line.

‘As businesses transition to electric and low-emission LCVs to meet sustainability goals and comply with regulations like London’s ULEZ, reliability remains a top priority.

‘Concerns around battery performance, range, and charging infrastructure highlight the need for proven, dependable technology.’