Bentley adds to personalisation options with Mulliner cranks up exclusive offerings

Bentley had added to its range of personalisation options amid a rise in demand for customised high-end vehicles.

The British marque has announced that its Continental GT, Bentayga and Flying Spur models can now be specified with new personalisation options.

The extras come from Bentley’s coachbuilding division – Mulliner – which offers bespoke vehicles and accessories for the firm’s model range.

Among the additions on offer to Continental GT buyers are are pinstriped body kits, door mirrors and wheel designs.

The leather interior, meanwhile, can be specified in any colour the customer wants. Bentley says that there are ‘46 billion standard’ ways to configure a Continental GT, with options stretching across convertible and coupe models.

The Bentayga SUV features more pinstripe detailing, which can be found on the door mirror caps and alloy wheels. Plus, the painted brake callipers are available in a choice of three colours over the standard black finish.

The Flying Spur gets pinstripe detailing on the lower half of the bodywork, and Mulliner offers the car with a carbon fibre body kit.

David Parker, chief commercial at Mulliner, said: ‘Our team of designers, engineers and artisans aim to ensure that each customer’s tastes and personality can be expressed, whether by exclusive paint and hide colours, materials and bespoke features.

‘The only limits are those of the imagination.’

Bentley has not revealed how much these personalisation extras will cost at this stage.

However, with prices starting at £236,655 for the Continental GT, £169,275 for the Bentayga and £226,500 for the Flying Spur, they are not expected to come cheap!