Supercar dealer Tom Hartley makes history as first person ever to sell vehicles at Harrods

Supercar dealer Tom Hartley is to make history after agreeing a landmark deal to become the first retailer to sell vehicles from the famous Harrods department store.

The legendary trader is to display vehicles in the iconic shopfront for the next month, with windows 26 to 29 handed over to his business.

The initiative has launched with a Pagani Huayra, McLaren P1 and Ferrari a 599 GTO on display in the Mayfair store, where they will stay on sale for the next three weeks.

The plan is then to replace the cars with a Lamborghini Miura, a La Ferrari and a Porsche 918.

Harley says that as well as the cars on display in the shop, a live video link will offer shoppers the chance to also buy any of the 70 vehicles he has in stock at his own luxury showroom on the Hartley Estate in Derbyshire.

The former Used Car Awards Lifetime Achievement Award winner previously gave us a tour of the exclusive site as part of our Selling Supercars series.

Reflecting on the latest milestone in what has been an illustrious career, Hartley said that he was ‘honoured’ to have been approached by Harrods.

‘It’s never happened before,’ he exclusively told Car Dealer.

‘Harrods have never sold any cars in the store. I’m the first person that they reached out to – and they did reach out to me – I didn’t go looking for them.

‘I was overwhelmed by the honour of being invited to make history. It’s a first for Harrods, which is the most luxurious department store in the world, no doubt about that.

‘They’ve got me in front window which is fantastic and testament to the Tom Hartley brand.

‘We’ve got three cars in store but there will be a TV link back to the Hartley estate so we can see from screen from there, where he have around 70 cars in stock.

‘The three on display will be on a rotation, starting with a Pagani Huayra, worth £2.7m, a McLaren P1 for £1.25m and then a 599 GTO. I’ll only have a pretty special cars in there.

‘In the next batch will be a Lamborghini Miura, there’s a good chance there could be a La Ferrari in there too and a Porsche 918.’

‘Taken it up to another level’

The deal is currently scheduled to last until April but talks remain ongoing and Hartley says he is keen for the arrangement to continue ‘forever and a day’.

Logistically, Hartley has a home within walking distance of the high end department store and says that either he, or his son Carl, will be present at the Harrods site at all times.

The 64-year-old added that the new opportunity represents him ‘taking it up another level’ after years of success within the motor trade.

He told Car Dealer: ‘I have an office 850 meters from Harrods and my home is within a ten minute walk.

‘Myself or my son, Carl, will share the time there because most people that will come to the stand will want to us meet us anyway. That is part of the deal with Harrods – there will always be a member of the Hartley family available.

‘We are very excited about it, predominantly because I feel as a car dealer –which is what I am – I’ve again taken it up to another level.’

Car Dealer has contacted Harrods for comment.

Images supplied by Tom Hartley