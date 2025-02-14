Out now: Issue 204 features Audi RS3, Car Dealer Live preview and a Moroccan Mazda roadtrip

The brand new issue of Car Dealer has been published – and it’s completely free to read!

Issue 204 is jam-packed with the latest industry news and features.

With four weeks to go until Car Dealer Live 2025, we detail everything you need to know about this not-to-be-missed event.

Held at the British Motor Museum on March 13, Car Dealer Live will bring together dealers and industry professionals for a day of networking and inspirational sessions.

We reveal all-there-is-to-know about the event in the latest issue of the magazine

Elsewhere in the magazine, associate editor James Batchelor takes a Mazda CX-60 on a different kind of road test, we review the Audi’s fabulous five-cylinder RS3, and there’s the latest news from the motor trade.

Here’s what’s inside…

Forecourt: Audi RS3

Time is nearly up for Audi’s characterful five-cylinder engine, and the latest RS3 could well be the last car to use it. For 2025, Audi has given its high-flying hot hatch a bit of a makeover to keep it punching hard. We drive it for the first time.

Car Dealer Live 2025

We take a look at what you can expect from this year’s not-to-be-missed event.

Mazda in Morocco

Associate editor James Batchelor takes Mazda’s CX-60 on a road test – but gets lost as he ends up tackling the Atlas Mountains in Morocco.

James’s Views On The News

Car Dealer editor-in-chief James Baggott publishes a weekly briefing for time-poor industry executives in which he gives his thoughts on the hottest stories.

Meanwhile, we present some of his latest opinions in the new edition of the magazine.

Round-ups

This month’s News Digest brings you three pages crammed with summaries of some of the biggest stories from across the automotive industry. To read them in full, just click on the boxes!

In addition, we take a look at what car manufacturers have been up to recently.

Also inside…

We have the latest news in the world of finance, highlights from our Car Dealer Live videos and Podcasts, and updates on our fleet of long-termers.

This is just a taste of what's in issue 203 of Car Dealer

