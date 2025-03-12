Toyota plans UK production of battery-powered electric models

Toyota has announced that it plans to build battery-electric vehicles in the UK in the future, as part of a multi-pathway approach to future models that includes hydrogen and hybrid models.

It has also said that it is committed – for now – to keeping its eight European plants open, with the Corolla plant in Burnaston, Derby, set to become one of the main factories for EV production as the UK moves quickly towards greater electrification, according to The Guardian.

The Japanese company, which remains the world’s largest carmaker, told the media about its commitment to Europe at the Brussels Motor Show in Belgium, where it announced two new electric models, with another three due by 2026.

It is also planning three new EVs for the Lexus brand, one of which made its debt at the Belgian show.

The new electric models were an updated version of the bZ4X, the C-HR+ SUV EV, and the Lexus RZ.

All the while, Toyota has remained committed to marketing petrol-hybrid models – a move that has paid off in markets where uptake of new electric models has been slower than average.

On the back of that, it upgraded its profit forecasts last month ,after selling 10.8m cars in 2024.

It will also continue its work in developing hydrogen models, with a fuel cell version of the Hilux pick-up beginning trials later this year.

Matt Harrison, the chief corporate officer at Toyota Motor Europe, said car companies were facing ‘encouragement to localise supply chains’ because of increasing trade barriers, including the recent actions of US president Donald Trump involving import tariffs.

Pictured: Hydrogen-fuelled Toyota Hilux Prototype at Toyota UK’s Burnaston factory