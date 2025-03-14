Meet the 93-year-old who’s been testing Nissan’s cutting edge autonomous driving technology

They say you can’t teach an old dog new tricks but thats certainly not the case for one Nissan customer.

Brad Ashton, 93, been testing the Japanese brand’s autonomous driving technology, which is currently in development, and its fair to say he was impressed with the experience.

The grandfather-of-five gave a resounding thumbs-up to the tech – saying it has the potential to keep older motorists like him mobile and independent in later life.

Ashton from Enfield, experienced the ground-breaking offering as part of Nissan’s evolvAD research project. He was invited to take a ride along rural roads near the company’s Technical Centre in Cranfield, where work on autonomous driving (AD) systems is currently ongoing.

The pensioner currently runs a Nissan Micra which he uses to help him look after his wife Valerie as her primary carer; and to visit a bakery in Cockfosters, not far from his home.

And while in his younger days, Ashton worked as a comedy scriptwriter for the likes of Groucho Marx, Tommy Cooper and Les Dawson, he found nothing to laugh at when it came to the potential of the new technology.

He said: “New technology like this is fantastic and it’s important to embrace it.

‘Cars were different back in 1947 [when I started driving] – you had to crank them up – so I’ve always wondered what the cars of the future would be like – and this is it. I was very proud to be the first older person to try this car out.

‘It was exciting travelling on these winding country roads with the team – I thought I would feel frightened or worried but felt safe and relaxed throughout the experience.

‘Being independent and still being able to drive is really important to me – my car is vital as my local bus service is quite poor, and my wife can’t get on a bus.

‘People like me that depend on a car, or that can’t drive, will benefit from this tech one day to help them stay in touch with friends and family and keep them from feeling isolated, particularly in rural areas where there are fewer transport options like taxis.

‘One thing though – it’d be great if the driverless cars of the future could find you a parking space.’

Nissan is currently one of five industry partners which this week announced they had successfully completed the UK’s latest autonomous driving research project – evolvAD – the most rigorous to date.

It builds on previous Nissan-backed AD projects undertaken in the UK – HumanDrive and ServCity – with the overall aim being to bring autonomous mobility closer to reality as part of the company’s global vision for a safer, cleaner and more inclusive world.

As technical lead for evolvAD, Nissan has helped facilitate the driving of more than 16,000 autonomous miles along UK motorways, urban roads, residential streets and country lanes, with no accidents.

Impressive strides have also been made in Nissan’s home country of Japan, where a test vehicle with no driver in the car navigated a public road in a complex urban environment this week.

David Moss, senior vice president, research & development for Nissan’s AMIEO region, said: ‘It has been a privilege working with our dedicated partners to advance AD mobility.

‘As well as making driving safer by reducing human error, and cleaner by improving efficiency, this technology can give many more people access to mobility who may not have it today due to location, age or disability.

‘Our talented UK team at Nissan Technical Centre Europe in Cranfield will continue to develop this technology, and we’re excited by the prospect of bringing AD mobility services to customers in the coming years.

‘We were proud and delighted to welcome Brad to test the technology on typical UK rural roads and show others what the future holds.’