Which used cars cost the most to fix in the last 12 months?

A warranty company has revealed the biggest used car repair costs it has shelled out in the last 12 months.

Handler Protect covers thousands of used cars and has exclusively revealed to Car Dealer the models it has paid out the biggest bills on.

The Maserati Ghibli V6 diesel came in top when a model needed a full engine replacement with just 21,000 miles on the clock.

The 2017 car with an automatic gearbox required the new engine at a cost of £6,100.08.

Second on the list was a Ford Ranger.

Again, a 2017 model, this car had 49,869 miles and required multiple parts replacing in its engine to get it working again at a cost of £4,099.20.

In third was a used Audi A5. The popular German saloon needed a whopping £3,592.69 spent on a new torque converter to get it ready for the road again.

The 2010 model had 84,000 models on the clock.

In fourth was a Porsche Panamera (above) e-Hybrid tiptronic model. The 2013 car had 64,817 miles when the timing chain failed costing £3,046.35 to repair.

In fifth place was a Mitsubishi L200 pick-up from 2015.

The Warrior model with 82,000 miles on the clock needed a new cylinder block at a cost of £2,851.20.

Handler Protect shares the biggest claims it pays out each month on its social media channels in a bid to highlight the problems used cars can face.

The warranty company offers its products through a network of independent used car dealers across the UK. It has 1,200 dealers on its books and covers 140,000 cars.

Chief executive Lloyd O’Connor told Car Dealer that it was interesting to see a wide range of vehicles in its top 10 most expensive to repair list.

‘No matter what vehicle you have, failures will occur,’ he warned.

Elsewhere in the top 10 list was the Ford S-Max (sixth) which needed a new cylinder head at 119k miles at a cost of £2,754 and a 2011-model Audi A6 (seventh) which needed a new £2,750 gearbox at 118k miles.

In eighth place was a 2011 Land Rover Discovery which needed a new gearbox at 79,000 miles costing £2,500.20, and a Range Rover Sport in ninth, which needed multiple engine components replacing at a cost of £2,500.02.

The latter was a 2021 model with 52,557 miles on the clock.

Rounding out the top 10 was a 2012 BMW 320d with 118k miles on the clock which needed a whole new engine costing £2,496.

O’Connor added: ‘These figures prove that a good warranty will provide reassurance, and most importantly, save you money.’