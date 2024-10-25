Why it’s crucial that dealers understand the Consumer Rights Act

When it comes to selling used cars, sometimes things go wrong – which is why it’s vital that car dealers know everything there is to know about the Consumer Rights Act.

The act, or CRA for short, came into force in 2015, and is there to make it clear the consumer’s rights when transacting with businesses.

But while the CRA has been around for nearly 10 years, it’s vital that dealers are as clued up on it as possible in order to make the process of transacting as pain-free as possible for both the customer and the dealer.

‘Everybody in the motor industry really does try hard to do a really great job, and offer customers an outstanding buying experience – but the fact is, we work in a second hand car market, a used car market, so things can go wrong, and it’s no one’s fault,’ says Oodle Car Finance’s chief commercial officer, Ciara Raison.

Appearing on a special Car Dealer Live with Oodle’s head of intermediary oversight, Chelsea Anderson, the pair explained in detail the CRA’s importance, and how understanding it can help dealers’ businesses.

‘When things go wrong, the act is there to set out to a car buyer what they can expect from car dealers,’ said Raison, in the video at the top of this story.

‘But also, it can help dealers to stay on the right side of the law. It can protect their business and it can enable them to understand if a customer’s request is disproportionate.’

In the detailed video the pair break down the requirements of the CRA, and how grasping the details can save dealers time and also protect their businesses.

The video also explains terms such as ‘satisfactory quality’, ‘fit for purpose’, and ‘one repair or replacement’ – terms that are frequently used by consumers when things go wrong. Understanding these is vital for dealers so they can better handle returns and repairs confidently.

‘It’s a big topic, there are lots of anecdotes, and myths and legends, so every dealership needs to take the time and understand it,’ says Raison.

‘This can be through guides prepared by intermediaries such as Oodle, for example, but ultimately dealers need to use the act to support their customers, of course, but also see it as supporting their businesses and giving a smooth and easy car buying experience for all.’

Click the video at the top of this post for the full interview.