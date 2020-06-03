Wilsons has launched a new free smartphone app designed to make customers getting their car serviced or MOT’d easier than ever before.

The new Wilsons Epson app allows customers to access a wide range of features from bookings to approving servicing work from videos.

Customers simply download the app free of charge from Apple’s App Store or from Google Play, and can then book a service or an MOT for their car through their smartphone.

After booking their service or MOT, customers then drive to Wilsons’ servicing facilities in Epson, Surrey, drop off the keys (by pressing the relevant feature on the app), and track the service or MOT via the app.

We at Wilsons are prioritising customer and staff safety. Come in for a service or MOT without needing to come in to contact with a member of staff. Safe, secure and contact free! Making your life as a car owner easier and safer. Search Wilsons Epsom on the App Store now 🚗 pic.twitter.com/WEXEmiqrRR — Wilsons Epsom (@wilsonsepsom) June 3, 2020

Any work that may be required can be approved by videos sent to the customer through the app.

Customers can then pay on the app and then pick up their keys with or without seeing a member of the Wilsons team.

Wilsons said: ‘Think of it like the Dominos app – where you can track the progress of your pizza. We want to be as transparent with our customers as possible, and our new app will allow us to communicate with them quickly and effectively, with videos and images too.’