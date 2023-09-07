Winchester Volvo dealership unveils special plaque to celebrate 40 years representing Swedish brand

A Volvo dealership in the south of England has unveiled a commemorative plaque to celebrate 40 years representing the Swedish brand.

Snows Volvo Winchester has been with Volvo since 1983 and has marked the landmark with a special ceremony at the showroom.

Volvo’s UK managing director Kristian Elvefors was among those present at the big unveiling along with Snows boss Stephen Snow.

The dealer group has two Volvo outlets in its network of showrooms with the other located around 20 miles away in Southampton.

Heading up the team in Winchester are Mark Austin, Volvo franchise manager; Adam Street, sales manager and Ben Smith, aftersales manager.

Speaking at the unveiling of the plaque, Stephen Snow said: ‘’We are incredibly proud of the two Volvo dealerships in our portfolio and our Winchester showroom is particularly special to us because it has been part of Snows Group since the very early days of the company.

‘We truly value our partnership with Volvo and we have had a terrific 40 years together. This landmark clearly demonstrates the strength of our relationship and we’re delighted that Kristian Elvefors was able to join us to mark the occasion.’

Mr Elvefors said: ‘It is a pleasure to join the celebrations as Snows Volvo Winchester marks its 40th anniversary with us.

‘A relationship of that length is clearly significant. Snows are a fantastic extension of our brand and we look forward to our partnership continuing for many years to come.’

Snows Motor Group operates more than 50 car dealerships, plus a number of approved service centres and used car centres across the South of England.

In addition to Volvo, the company represents brands such as BMW, Mini, Mazda, Toyota and Peugeot.

Pictured (from left to right): Stephen Snow, chairman and CEO, Snows; Mark Cox, distribution and aftersales director, Volvo Car UK; Kristian Elvefors, managing director, Volvo Car UK; Mark Austin, Volvo franchise manager, Snows; Nicole Melillo Shaw, commercial operations director, Volvo Car UK; Alex Domone, chief operating officer, Snows.