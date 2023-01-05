York couple to tie the knot after getting engaged during vehicle handover at Bristol Street Motors dealership

Asking your partner to marry you is one of the most romantic events in a person’s life so you would imagine that the shine may be slightly taken away if the question was popped in a bustling car dealership.

But that was not the case for one happy couple who are to marry after getting hitched during a vehicle handover at Bristol Street Motors York Renault Dacia.

While to some (okay most) people, the location may not sound like the most romantic, it was exactly what Zoey Mclaughlin wanted from her boyfriend, James Landragin.

She had previously told her partner of four years that were he ever to propose, she wanted it to be a complete surprise when she least expected it.

The visit to the car dealership certainly fit the bill and James, 39, even roped in staff to help with his plan.

Colleagues at the York site arranged for the vehicle to be covered in a sheet, and caught the moment he got down on one knee.

Thankfully, a suitably surprised Zoey, 40, said yes and the pair where presented with a celebratory bottle of champagne.

‘I’ve known that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with Zoey for quite a while and we picked the ring out together about four months ago,’ James said.

‘Zoey told me she wanted a surprise proposal, but the weekend before I proposed, we spent a romantic weekend in the countryside, going on lots of scenic walks. She later told me she had been quite nervous on the walks as she thought I was going to propose!

‘After that, I knew I had to make the proposal really random, out-of-the-blue and soon, which is why I thought that visiting the dealership would be a great opportunity.

‘She would never see it coming and be distracted by the car, so I could have plenty of time to spring it on her.

‘Colleagues at the dealership were only too happy to help me set it up. They sorted out a sheet to cover the vehicle and moved the handover inside.

‘They told Zoey they were filming her reaction to receiving the new car, so she didn’t get suspicious why people were recording us. I’m just pleased that she said yes after waiting for me to pop the question for four months!’

Among those to offer their hearty congratulations to the couple has been Robert Forrester, chief executive at Bristol Street Motors.

He said: ‘I think this is the first time that one of our dealerships has hosted an engagement, but hopefully not the last!

‘Many congratulations to them both!’

