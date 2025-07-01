Renault Retail Group UK completes takeover of Carco as bosses pledge to protect jobs

Renault has strengthened its in-house dealer group after completing a deal to acquire former retail partner, Carco.

The move sees Carco’s existing Renault and Dacia dealers rebranded as Renault Retail Group UK Limited sites, in a move which is not expected to impact staff.

Bosses say that the change is ‘in name only’ and reflects a desire to ‘align more closely with the Renault Retail Group identity’.

Customer data will be protected as part of the switch and executives have pledged that the takeover will not impact on existing relationships.

As a result of the deal, Carco sites, which were previously branded as City Motors and S J Cook & Sons showrooms have now been given new monikers.

A full list of the changes can be found here:

City Motors Renault → Renault Bristol

City Motors Dacia → Dacia Bristol

City Motors Van Sales → Renault Pro+ Sales

City Motors Van Service → Renault Pro+ Service

S J Cook & Sons Renault → Renault Bristol East

S J Cook & Sons Dacia → Dacia Bristol East

Meanwhile, S J Cook & Sons Accident Repair Centre at Emersons Green will continue to operate under the same name and remains unchanged.

In a statement confirming the news, Robin Cook, operations director at Carco Group, said: ‘As of 1st July 2025, City Motors and S J Cook & Sons are now operating as Renault Retail Group UK Limited, following our acquisition by Renault Retail Group.

‘This change is in name only and reflects a rebranding of our dealership operations to align more closely with the Renault Retail Group identity.

‘All services, staff, facilities and premises with will remain the same, and we will continue to offer the same high standard of care and support for your Renault, Dacia, Alpine and other vehicles.

‘Please be assured that this change does not affect your relationship with us. Your personal data remains securely held and processed in accordance with our existing privacy policy.’