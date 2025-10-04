Stellantis partners with e-commerce platform B-Parts to launch used parts programme

Stellantis has launched its new ‘SUSTAINera’ brand as part of a plan to deliver a sustainable used repair parts programme.

The new scheme will offer second-hand components in conjunction with e-commerce platform B-Parts.

Repairers in the Stellantis network can now source used parts directly from B-Parts, giving them access to a reliable and more cost-effective way of carrying out repairs.

The online marketplace is already available to private customers, but the Stellantis partnership brings with it a warranty and trade pricing via the e-commerce platform.

Stellantis says that the UK market represents a strategic opportunity, due to its well-developed and organised automotive parts market, and that there is also significant demand for sustainable alternatives, especially in the automotive sector.

The carmaker added that the presence of industry bodies such as the Vehicle Recyclers’ Association (VRA), which certifies local suppliers and ensures high standards of quality and traceability, makes the UK a natural fit for the scheme.

In order to further ensure quality, all B-Parts suppliers will be certified directly from the VRA network.

The UK offering will include both locally sourced parts and stock from certified suppliers across Continental Europe, from both right-hand drive (RHD) and left-hand drive (LHD) vehicles.

Automotive professionals in the Stellantis UK repairer network will benefit from a two-year warranty and a 14-day return period on all purchases.