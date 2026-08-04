Sytner owner Penske Automotive generates billions from UK dealerships in Q2

The UK division of car dealer giant Penske Automotive generated over $2bn in the second quarter of this year, amid ‘resilient’ demand on both sides of the Atlantic.

That is according to the latest accounts to come out of the American retail heavyweight, which show that UK operations contributed $2.22bn (£1.7bn) to the firm’s coffers in the three months to the end of June.

The firm operates more than 140 franchise dealerships across the UK, the majority of which fall under its ownership of Sytner.

According to the latest figures, the UK accounted for 26.1% of Penske’s global revenue during Q2 – broadly unchanged from the same period last year.

This grew slightly to 27.9% over the first six months of the year – which would place total UK revenues at around $4.57bn (£3.43bn).

The update came as Penske reported a 6% rise in global quarterly revenue to $8.5bn (£6.33bn), driven by higher new and used vehicle sales, although profits were broadly flat.

Commenting on the performance, chairman Roger Penske said: ‘In the second quarter of 2026, our diversified business delivered over 125,000 retail automotive units and more than 5,400 commercial truck units.

‘Retail automotive same-store revenue increased 6%. Retail automotive new and used vehicle gross profit per unit remained strong and consistent when compared to the first quarter of 2026, and service and parts gross margin increased by 80 basis points.’

Penske said the performance of its UK retail operations reflected continued demand from customers, despite a more challenging environment for vehicle margins.

The company’s retail automotive division delivered 125,000 vehicles globally during the quarter, with new and used vehicle sales both contributing to the increase in revenue. Service and parts also remained a key driver, with gross margins improving during the period.

The firm said its results demonstrated the benefits of its ‘diversified business model’, which now covers automotive retail, commercial vehicle dealerships and other transportation-related operations.

For the six months to the end of June, Penske generated total revenue of $16.3bn (£12.1bn), with the UK continuing to represent one of its most significant markets globally.

The company operates more than 320 franchised retail locations worldwide, with its UK business built around Sytner, which came second in last year’s Car Dealer Top 100 with an EBITDA figure of £205.95m.