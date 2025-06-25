Car Dealer Power

The wait is almost over – Car Dealer Power 2025 winners revealed at 2pm this afternoon

The search for the best of the best in the motor trade is almost over, as today we reveal the winners of Car Dealer Power 2025.

The awards, as voted for by car dealers across the UK, honour the finest motor trade suppliers in the business as well as the best car manufacturers to represent in the UK.

We received around 2,000 entries this year, all helping to paint the most accurate picture of the motor trade over the past 12 months.

All the winners and highly commended winners will be revealed during a special video presentation TODAY at 2pm on our YouTube channel – subscribe now so you’re notified when the broadcast goes live.

A shortlist for the top car manufacturer isn’t published, nor is there one for the Car of the Year, but the full results for those will also be announced in the video.

Award winners will be announced in the following categories…

Cleaning Product

  • Autoglym
  • Autosmart
  • EZ Car Care

Recruitment Agency

  • Motorvise
  • Perfect Placements
  • We Recruit Auto

Used Car Valuations

  • Auto Trader
  • Cap HPI
  • Motorcheck

Consumer Lead Generation

  • Auto Trader
  • CarGurus
  • Carwow

Dealer Management System

  • Click Dealer
  • DealerKit
  • Spidersnet Autopromotor

Website Provider for Independent Dealer

  • 67 Degrees
  • Car Dealer 5
  • Click Dealer

Website Provider for Franchised Dealers

  • Blue Sky Interactive
  • Keyloop
  • Starkwood Media Group

Provenance Checks

  • Cap HPI
  • Experian
  • Motorcheck

Warranties

  • Warrantywise
  • Warranty Solutions Group Ltd
  • Warranty First

Paint Protection

  • Autoglym
  • Diamondbrite
  • GardX

Auction House

  • Central Car Auctions
  • G3 Vehicle Auctions
  • Manheim

Online Advertiser for New Cars

  • Auto Trader
  • Carwow
  • What Car?

Consumer to Trade Stock Acquisition Platform

  • Carwow
  • Carowl
  • Motorway

Online Advertiser for Used Cars

  • Auto Trader
  • CarGurus
  • Motors

Finance (Sub-Prime)

  • Go Car Credit
  • First Response Finance
  • Moneybarn

Finance (Prime)

  • Black Horse Finance
  • Close Brothers Motor Finance
  • Motonovo Finance

Personalised Video

  • CitNOW
  • GardX
  • Vehicles In Video

AI Product

  • Auto Converse
  • GardX
  • Impel

Data Insight

  • Auto Trader
  • Experian
  • JATO

Trade to Trade Stock Acquisition

  • Cartotrade
  • Dealer Auction
  • Dealerway

Finance Broker

  • Carmoney
  • Evolution Funding
  • Octane Finance

Extra Mile Award

  • No shortlist. Revealed in awards video

Product Innovation

  • No shortlist. Revealed in awards video

Manufacturer of the Year

  • No shortlist. Revealed in awards video

Car of the Year

  • No shortlist. Revealed in awards video

