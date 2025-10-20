Toyota GB confirms appointment of Luigi Ksawery Luca’ as new president and MD

Toyota is to get a new UK boss after the firm confirmed the appointment of Luigi Ksawery Luca’ as its new president and MD for Great Britain.

Luca’ takes the reins at Toyota GB from the start of next year, when he will step into the shoes of Scott Thompson, who is moving to Toyota Australia.

He will be responsible for heading up the brand’s national marketing and sales company in the UK and brings with him a wealth of experience.

He currently holds the post of vice president, customer experience and business transformation at Toyota Motor Europe and has previously worked as CEO and managing director of Toyota Motor Italia.

Speaking about his appointment, Luca’ said: ‘Scott has been an inspirational leader, successfully implementing our multipath strategy and navigating the challenges and opportunities of the dynamic UK market.

‘I look forward to stepping into the role, grasping the opportunities that the evolution of the UK market provides and creating further synergies between UK-based Toyota companies.’

Writing on LinkedIn this morning, he added that the role represented an ‘exciting new challenge’.

Thompson is returning Down Under to his homeland after two years leading Toyota GB.

He previously spent four years as CEO of Lexus in Australia and will now take up the same role for Toyota.