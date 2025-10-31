TV star Mike Brewer has SHUT DOWN his Sheffield used car supermarket and blames the government

Wheeler Dealer star Mike Brewer has CLOSED his eponymously-named used car supermarket and has laid the blame on the government.

The used car supermarket Mike Brewer Motors has been operating in Sheffield for 15 years and was a joint venture set up between the TV star and the business’ three other directors.

In an exclusive video interview with Car Dealer Magazine – which you can watch above – Brewer lashes out at the government as he reveals why he will be winding down the business.

Brewer said rising staff costs following changes made by the current government had increased costs so much that the business had become ‘untenable’.

He told Car Dealer that around 60 people are set to lose their jobs as a result of the closure. His current car dealership, One Automotive, based in Warwick is unaffected by the closure as it’s not connected.

Brewer said: ‘Unfortunately, because of the government – as it’s heavily staffed that business – it’s meant that it is untenable to run any more, what with the government’s new taxation on staff.

‘The onus is on the business owner and the market out there is really strong for competitiveness and you need to be really keen on your pricing to be able to sell high volume cars like we do out of Mike Brewer Motors, so we’ve taken the tough decision that we’re going to have to wind that business down – we can’t keep it going.

‘We’re losing money and it’s all due to the government and what they’ve done recently with taxation.’

[Click the video below to start it at the section where Mike talks about the business closure]

The Mike Brewer Motors business only submits total exemption accounts to Companies House, so profit and loss for the business is unknown. However, Brewer said the firm made a ‘phenomenal loss’ in the last year.

Brewer added: ‘The Mike Brewer Motors name will be no more but the One Automotive name will live on. I’m going to be putting all my time and effort in here instead.’

Brewer said he was ‘very proud’ of the used car supermarket business which he said had sold ‘tens of thousands’ of cars.

‘We’ve employed people, we’ve sponsored things, we’ve raised money for charity and done so many incredible things with that business,’ he added.

‘It was a success, and it was doing well and making money, but because of the changes in taxation with the government it has squeezed the business.’

In a statement on the Mike Brewer Motors website, the firm said: ‘After many successful years in business, we have made the difficult decision to close Mike Brewer Motors.

‘We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to all our customers for their loyalty and support over the years. We are incredibly proud of the reputation we’ve built together.’