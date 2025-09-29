Used van dealer marks 20 years in business by taking staff on holiday

A van dealership in Warrington, Cheshire, is marking its 20th anniversary by taking its staff on holiday.

JL Vans Ltd was founded by Jamie Lewis in September 2005. Located in Stretton, just off the M56, the business started with a single van and has grown to stock over 100 vehicles, employing 10 staff members.

Lewis, a former mechanic, attributed the growth of his business to adapting to changing times and maintaining a customer-focused approach.

Initially, JL Vans relied on newspaper ads and weekly Autotrader magazines for advertising. However, with the advent of the digital age, the business expanded its reach through websites and online platforms.

The dealership has also served celebrity customers, including Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers, who purchased a van for moving house.

Lewis was joined by his primary school friend Andrew Forster, who started by valeting and selling vehicles, and has since employed a further eight colleagues, including his brother.

To celebrate 20 years of business, owner Lewis is treating his staff, including a few past employees, to a holiday in early December and will be closing the business for a week.

‘This gesture is a token of appreciation for their hard work and dedication to the business over the years,’ he said.

Besides business, he has also been active in supporting the local community. JL Vans has sponsored local youth sports clubs and raised thousands of pounds for local charities.

This includes running marathons and donating £2 for every online review received to St Rocco’s Cancer Hospice.

Lewis expressed gratitude to his customers for their continued support, which has helped the business thrive and compete against larger companies.