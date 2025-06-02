Vauxhall announces Steve Catlin as new managing director

Steve Catlin has been appointed the new managing director of Vauxhall.

Catlin has worked in many senior roles within the automotive industry but started his career with Vauxhall more than 20 years ago as a performance analyst.

Most recently, he was managing director of Volvo Car Financial Services in the UK and has previously worked at Audi, Seat and Volkswagen Group.

He said: ‘It’s great to be back working with Vauxhall, which has always been a brand close to my heart. A lot has changed since I was last here and not just the décor, but the motor industry as a whole.

‘However, Vauxhall has always stood for practical innovation with a distinctly British voice. Now, with a fully electric line-up and a clear sense of purpose, it’s a brilliant time to be part of the journey. I’m looking forward to building on the progress we’ve made and the exciting road ahead.’

James Taylor was the previous MD but stepped down in February with Eurig Druce acting as interim until a replacement was found.

Druce, group managing director of Stellantis UK, added: ‘Steve brings deep experience across the industry and a strong understanding of Vauxhall’s role in shaping the future of British mobility.

‘Vauxhall, a home brand for Stellantis UK must return to growth and I am confident Steve will lead the teams in a positive trajectory.’