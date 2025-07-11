Car Dealer Weekly BriefingCar Dealer Weekly Briefing

Weekly Briefing: Chinese brands’ supercharged growth as yet another firm arrives in UK

  • Our editor in chief on the latest motor trade news all summarised in one place
  • His briefing gives time poor car dealers the need to know news in one place
  • Subscribers receive update every Friday with exclusive comment

Time 9:13 am, July 11, 2025

In this week’s Car Dealer Briefing James Baggott rounds up the motor trade news you cannot afford to miss.

In the Car Dealer Weekly Briefing, his subscriber-only newsletter, he reports on a shocking (to him) statistic shared on social media about the supercharged rise of the Chinese car brands as it’s revealed Chery is heading to the UK too.

Elsewhere, he reports on the Citroen and DS airbag safety recall and the immense pressure it is putting on dealers up and down the country and there’s some summer acquisitions news from Waylands.

Also featured in this week’s briefing are:

  • Cars2 results
  • Cazoo ad campaign
  • 23m car finance claims
  • EV sales surge
  • New Maserati
  • JLR sales decline
  • Big Motoring World court case

To read the weekly briefing, you need to be a subscriber on Substack.

Subscriptions to the Substack newsletter cost £10 per month, or £100 per year, and there are discounts for companies who want multiple subscriptions for their staff. 

You can sign up to read your first newsletter for free today – visit the Substack website and subscribe.

There’s also a list of the top 10 most popular stories on the CarDealerMagazine.co.uk website this week which always makes for interesting reading as you can see what has piqued everyone else’s interest too.

Find it on the Substack website now.

Car Dealer has been covering the motor trade since 2008 as both a print and digital publication. In 2020 the title went fully digital and now provides daily motoring updates on this website for the car industry. A digital magazine is published once a month.



