Revealed: The UK’s most reliable used electric cars in 2025 – plus most common faults

The Nissan Leaf has been named as the UK’s most reliable used electric vehicle for 2025.

Warranty Solutions Group (WSG) analysed 1,000 real-world repair claims on warranties issued between January and December 2025, and found the British-built EV gave the best peace of mind.

The Leaf saw an impressively low claim rate of just 1.52%, with the average repair cost coming to £818. The top three most claimed-for issues were lane assist cameras (£1,600), shock absorbers (£443) and steering wheel control switches (£415).

The Audi e-tron finished second with a claim rate of 3.23%, followed by the Vauxhall Corsa Electric with a claim rate of 4.76%. The full list is below.

The data also highlighted the most common faults of EVs, showing that it’s not just batteries that can fail but also suspension, thermal management and auxiliary systems.

Across all models analysed, anti-roll bar link failures were the most common single fault, accounting for 9.52% of all claims at an average repair cost of £276.

WSG said this is due to EVs having ‘heavier kerb weights’, thereby placing more load on suspension components, often resulting in ‘premature’ wear on the ball joints and bushings.

The most common EV warranty claims is below.

Martin Binnee, Warranty Solutions Group operations director, said: ‘Electric vehicles are often positioned as cheaper to maintain because they have fewer moving parts, but our claims data shows the reality is more complex.

‘While some EVs are proving extremely reliable, when faults do occur the cost of repair can be significant – particularly for premium models and vehicles with advanced electrical and thermal systems.

‘For consumers, this means looking beyond fuel savings and factoring repair severity into the total cost of ownership. For dealers and warranty providers, it reinforces why EV-specific warranty cover is no longer optional, but essential to protect customers and maintain confidence as electric adoption continues to grow.’

Most reliable electric cars (by claim rate)

1. Nissan Leaf

Claim rate: 1.52%

Average claim: £818.96

2. Audi e-tron

Claim rate: 3.23%

Average claim: £570.18

3. Vauxhall Corsa Electric

Claim rate: 4.76%

Average claim: £702.94

4. Ford Mustang Mach-E

Claim rate: 5.26%

Average claim: £2,242.80

5. Tesla Model 3

Claim rate: 6.00%

Average claim: £625.48

6. Mercedes-Benz EQA

Claim rate: 6.67%

Average claim: £513.60

7. Hyundai Ioniq

Claim rate: 7.14%

Average claim: £647.77

8. Jaguar I-Pace

Claim rate: 7.27%

Average claim: £1,868.97

9. Volvo XC40

Claim rate: 8.33%

Average claim: £960.60

10. BMW iX3

Claim rate: 9.52%

Average claim: £312.75

Most common EV warranty claims

1. Anti roll bar link

Claim value: £276.12

Claim rate: 9.52%

2. Lower arm

Claim value: £388.88

Claim rate: 5.67%

3. Air conditioning compressor

Claim value: £1,232.83

Claim rate: 4.76%

4. HV battery charge port

Claim value: £320.43

Claim rate: 4.23%

5. TPMS